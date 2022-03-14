Pi Day PC Peripheral Deals: Gaming Mice, Keyboards And More Up To 56 Percent Off





Today is March 14, otherwise know as Pi Day (because it's 3/14, or 3.14, get it?). You may not have had any kind of celebration planned, but why not treat yourself to a PC peripheral deal for the occasion? To help you do that, we've rounded up a handful of discounted hardware from the likes of Logitech, EVGA, and others.





Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse that's on sale for . This is a fantastic rodent outfitted with Logitech's Hero 25K sensor, one of the best sensors for gaming. It has a higher DPI than most people need, combined with a wireless design works just as well as a wired mouse. To kick things off, take a look at thewireless mouse that's on sale for $119.99 at Amazon . This is a fantastic rodent outfitted with Logitech's Hero 25K sensor, one of the best sensors for gaming. It has a higher DPI than most people need, combined with a wireless design works just as well as a wired mouse.





Other features include a tunable weight system to accommodate players who like a heavier or lighter mouse (or somewhere in between), customizable RGB lighting, PowerPlay wireless charging support, and 11 customizable buttons. One of those is a free-spinning scroll wheel, which is a boon for scrolling long websites.





Logitech G Pro, on sale for (save $55.46). This one is a little more basic in nature and lacks some of the bells and whistles of the pricier G502, but is still and excellent gaming mouse. If you're looking to spend a little less, you can get the same great Hero 25K sensor and wireless design in a cheaper package—the, on sale for $74.53 at Amazon (save $55.46). This one is a little more basic in nature and lacks some of the bells and whistles of the pricier G502, but is still and excellent gaming mouse.





Logitech design the G Pro specifically for esports gaming. It's an ultra-lightweight (80 grams) mouse with a ambidextrous design featuring four removable side buttons (two on each side). It offers the same low latency as the G502 and 1ms report rate, making it a capable peripheral for competitive gaming.

Save On A Corsair RMX Series 750W PSU, Logitech Keyboard And More





Corsair RM750x for (save $59.49). Could you use a new power supply unit? Don't go with a no-name model (we've seen them go up in smoke...literally) and stick with reliable brands. With that in mind, you can snag thefor $75.50 at Amazon (save $59.49).





This is a 750W PSU that is 80 Plus Gold certified, meaning it runs efficiently (less power gets wasted as heat). It's also a low noise unit with a zero RPM fan mode, so the fan only kicks on when necessary. This doesn't come at the expense of longevity—Corsair rates the MTBF (mean time before failure) at 100,000 hours, or about 11 and a half years.





Other features include a compact design so it can fit into tight confines (it's just 160mm long), and fully modular cabling to help assemble it in a small space (and to keep your PC clean looking).





