PC Hardware Flash Sale: MSI And Corsair Cases And Motherboards Up To 56% Off

by Paul LillyMonday, October 13, 2025, 09:28 AM EDT
Closeup top render of MSI's Pro X870-P Wi-Fi motherboard on a black and gray gradient background.
Here's a secret that every DIY PC builder knows -- piecing together a system is not that difficult. The real challenge comes in selecting the parts, and of course some setups require more effort than others, like a small form factor (SFF) build. But for the most part, building a PC is easy. It can also be affordable, especially if you take advantage of deals and discounts like the ones on Woot right now.

You're probably familiar with Woot already, but if not, it's a dedicated deals site that Amazon purchased 15 years ago for a cool $110 million. Since then, Woot has continued to post daily deals on a variety of items at prices that undercut the same listings on Amazon's website. And right now, it's selling a handful of motherboards and cases at a discount.

One of those is the MSI Pro X870-P WiFi V1 you see pictured above -- it's on sale for $149.99 at Woot (38% off). The same motherboard is currently listed for $225 on Amazon and $239.99 at Best Buy. This is also by far the lowest price we've seen this motherboard.

This is a socket AM5 motherboard for AMD's Ryzen 9000 processors based on Zen 5, as well as its 8000 G-series APUs and 7000 series CPUs based on Zen 4. It supports dual-channel DDR5-8500+ memory (OC) and packs triple M.2 connectors, four PCIe x16 slots, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, a 5Gbps LAN port, preinstalled I/O shielding, and a bunch of heasinks.

MSI also touts a 14+2+1 duet rail power system and 8-layer PCB made with 2-ounce thickened copper and "server-grade level material."

Corsair 2500X case on a desk.

If you're taking on the challenge of building a compact PC and are looking for an affordable chassis from an established brand, then check out the Corsair 2500X (white) that's on sale for $69.99 at Woot (56% off). That's a huge $110 discount compared to MSRP, and it's an attractive small tower case to show off your building skills.

The caveat is that this is for micro-ATX (mATX) and mini-ITX motherboards only. It's not going to accommodate the MSI Pro X870-P WiFi V1 motherboard above or any standard ATX or extended ATX (E-ATX) motherboard for that matter.

For SFF builds, though, it's a slick chassis. It's also compatible with reverse connector motherboards, including ASUS BTF, MSI Project Zero, and Gigabyte Project Stealth (though again, make sure the motherboard you're shopping is either mATX or mini-ITX).

While compact, the 2500X still manages to wield a dual chamber design for easier cable management. It also has enough space to fit up to a 360mm radiator in the top or bottom for a liquid cooling setup.

Here are a few more PC hardware deals that are not yet sold out...
Tags:  deals, MSI, Corsair, Motherboard, case
