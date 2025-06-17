CATEGORIES
PC Gaming's Biggest Mod Site Sold To A Mystery Buyer After 24-Year Run

by Aaron LeongTuesday, June 17, 2025, 11:05 AM EDT
hero nexus mods sold
You may need a shoulder to cry on after this one: Robin Scott, the visionary founder and long-standing operator of Nexus Mods, has stepped down after 24 years at the helm. Scott, known affectionately as "Dark0ne" to millions of modding enthusiasts, revealed that the decision was driven by a crucial need to prioritize his mental health after decades of relentless dedication.

The news, shared via a heartfelt post on the Nexus Mods website, marks a pivotal shift for what is widely considered the internet's largest video game modding resource. Scott shared the immense toll that being "on call every single day for over two decades" has taken on him, describing the stress as a "regular source of anxiety and stress-related health issues." He emphasized that this was not a corporate maneuver or a "backroom deal," but a strictly personal decision to reclaim his headspace and well-being.

"The strain of being responsible for the behemoth I created has taken its toll," Scott wrote, acknowledging a period of burnout that began to impact his staff and the platform as a whole. His exit, he believes, would be the "best thing for the future of Nexus Mods," allowing new leadership to steer the business with renewed energy.

While the specific details of the new ownership remain largely mysterious, Scott expressed confidence in the chosen successors, Victor (Foledinho) and Marinus (Rapsak), who have now assumed Site Owner titles. He assured the community that the core values of Nexus Mods—being "community-first and mod-author focused"—remain non-negotiable.

Scott's journey began in 2001, fueled by his love for Morrowind and a desire to create a stable platform for modders. What started as a simple fan site exploded into a hub boasting more than 60 million users and a mind-blowing 16.8 billion file downloads. Basically, when you need mods to customize and/or enhance your Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Stardew Valley, or Cyberpunk 2077, Nexus Mods is THE indispensable resource.

Despite stepping back from direct leadership, Scott confirmed he will not be disappearing entirely, promising to mingle around the forums and engage with the community on platforms like the Mod Author Discord. He will also continue to advise the dedicated 40-person team that has been instrumental in the site's operation.

This leadership transition ushers in a new chapter for Nexus Mods, we hope the new owners can continue (and grow) Scott's legacy.
