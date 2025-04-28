CATEGORIES
Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Gamers Rejoice As Old Mods Still Work

by Alan VelascoMonday, April 28, 2025, 02:54 PM EDT
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been a big hit for Bethesda, managing to rack up over four million players since it launched last week. Gamers have been happy with all the improvements the remaster brings, and that Bethesda didn’t feel the need to squash a fan-made effort called Skyblivion. The one dark cloud, however, was the possibility of losing mod support in Oblivion Remastered because of the use of Unreal Engine 5, although it seems as if these concerns might have been unfounded.

A user on the Oblivion subreddit shared a screenshot found on Discord, which details the experience of trying to get a familiar mod that works in the original game working within the remaster. The mod is called Weapons and Armor for Prisoners, which places the best versions of these items at the game’s opening stages. The Discord user posted that “it worked perfectly by adding it to the folder and updating plugins.txt.” This realization also indicates there's a good chance that many more mods might be viable in this new version of Oblivion.

However, it doesn’t seem as if every mod will work so easily right out of the gate. A user who replied in the thread shared their experience in trying to “test out a port of my old dog companion from OG Oblivion.” Both attempts at trying to get this mod working resulted in the game crashing. When asked by another user if it was a custom model, they responded that it was “very vanilla, very minimal.”

While mod support seems very hit or miss, it’s good news for players who were worried mods might not work at all. This also means it’s likely only a matter of time until most mods are back up and running after some modifications. It’s a big win for PC gamers, as one of the benefits of playing games on the platform are all the fun things that can be accomplished, thanks to community-built mods.
Tags:  Microsoft, bethesda, Oblivion, mods, (nasdaq:msft), elder-scrolls, elder-scrolls-iv
