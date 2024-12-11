CATEGORIES
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 Packs A Massive Performance Boost For Arrow Lake

by Alan Velasco Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Despite CD Projekt Red having announced it was shifting game developers off Cyberpunk 2077 to go work on The Witcher 4 project, the company is now rolling out Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This is a significant update that contains several new features, fixes, and overhauled photo mode, and even fulfills some fan requests.

One of the more significant fixes will bring performance improvements to players that are running one of Intel’s Arrow Lake chips, as this update brings an “optimized threading system to improve performance by up to 33%.” This is a massive boost that will help players using these processors enable more of the visual bells and whistles that make Cyberpunk 2077 such a fun gaming experience.

There are other fixes that go beyond helping Arrow Lake owners. Several issues that might prevent players from being able to progress through the story have been taken care of. These include fixing a mission that would remain marked as incomplete despite having been completed, certain missions that work based on the passing of time in-game, and missing items needed to continue progression. Additionally, players who own the Phantom Liberty DLC will also see progression blockers fixed.

As we noted, CDPR claimed it wasn't going to release major updates for Cyberpunk 2077 anymore, but this update actually adds tons of new features, including a few items directly from fan requests. Rayfield's CrystalCoat technology, which can be used to customize vehicles, can now be applied to many more cars, and CrystalCoat has gained the ability to be applied with a "TWINTONE" function that adds a stylish gradient to the paint job. It’s perfect, as fans are getting the ten most requested cars added to Autofixer. For photo mavens, the game’s Photo Mode has been overhauled; bringing an increased camera range, camera lock and precise camera among several other photo focused features.

Arguably the most exciting update for dedicated fans of the game, though, is that Johnny Silverhand has all-new dialogues that players can hear when Johnny appears riding shotgun with the player while they are driving around Night City and Dogtown. It's not clear whether Keanu Reeves came back to the studio to record the new lines or if they were previously cut content, but either way it's good news for Silverhand stans.

It's impressive to see the current state of Cyberpunk 2077, which got a solid upgrade with this new update, considering the disastrous start the game had.
