Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 Packs A Massive Performance Boost For Arrow Lake









As we noted, CDPR claimed it wasn't going to release major updates for Cyberpunk 2077 anymore, but this update actually adds tons of new features, including a few items directly from fan requests. Rayfield's CrystalCoat technology, which can be used to customize vehicles, can now be applied to many more cars, and CrystalCoat has gained the ability to be applied with a "TWINTONE" function that adds a stylish gradient to the paint job. It’s perfect, as fans are getting the ten most requested cars added to Autofixer. For photo mavens, the game’s Photo Mode has been overhauled; bringing an increased camera range, camera lock and precise camera among several other photo focused features.





Arguably the most exciting update for dedicated fans of the game, though, is that Johnny Silverhand has all-new dialogues that players can hear when Johnny appears riding shotgun with the player while they are driving around Night City and Dogtown. It's not clear whether Keanu Reeves came back to the studio to record the new lines or if they were previously cut content, but either way it's good news for Silverhand stans.

