CATEGORIES
home News

Arc Raiders Logged Private Discord DMs And Tokens In Plaintext, Researcher Finds

by Alan VelascoFriday, March 06, 2026, 10:43 AM EDT
arc raiders discord security issues hero
A serious security issue in Arc Raiders’ Discord integration has been uncovered by computer engineer Timothy D Meadows II, who posted a full write-up of the findings on his personal blog. These issues stem from the fact that the Discord software development kit (SDK) logs an unnecessarily large amount of user data, including direct messages that most users assume will remain private.

One of the more concerning of Meadows’ findings is that a players’ Direct Messages “were captured by the game's Discord SDK gateway connection and written in full to a plaintext log file stored locally on the user's machine.” While this file is stored locally, it’s often transmitted to the developers so that it’s easier to troubleshoot bugs. That means these messages could have been read by anyone on the development team because they were saved in plaintext rather than being encrypted.

arc raiders discord security issues body

This isn’t the only logging snafu, though. The Discord Bearer Token is also present within the same log file, providing anyone who holds this token with significant control over a user’s account. With a Bearer Token it’s possible to read direct messages, access friend lists, servers, account settings, modify voice or discord settings, and remain logged in as that user until a password change occurs.

Meadows says that these issues are present because the “Discord SDK integration requests and maintains a full Discord gateway connection using the user's Bearer token.” This design decision opens up users to far more data collection than needed to deliver basic in-game functionality. A better way forward would be to use another SDK offered by Discord, called the Rich Presence SDK, which offers functionality with a more limited scope on the data it requires from users.

Fortunately, the Arc Raiders development team has fixed this issue, but Meadows recommends that players immediately change their Discord password to ensure that it makes any potentially exposed tokens invalid.
Tags:  Gaming, security, discord, embark studios, arc-raiders
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use