PayPal Warns Of Exposed Social Security Numbers In 6-Month Data Breach
The limited backlash may be due to the narrow scope of users impacted by the problem. PPWC loans are only of interest to a small minority of PayPal users, and official estimates of users impacted place the number at "approximately 100 users". ChargeFlow estimates PayPal has a total of 434 million active users, for reference. This would be a far more explosive (and frightening) story if it were a full-blown data breach, but thankfully the impact was limited to this specific type of loan application. It's still bad news for those users, though, and with fraud utilizing the stolen information already documented, it's a profound failure on PayPal's.
Due to the breach, PayPal is now offering two free years of Equifax credit monitoring and identity restoration services to impacted users. Those services will hopefully offset the risk of fraud and identity theft for the impacted users. This story, spotted by BleepingComputer, follows reports of larger-scale data breaches that occurred in late 2022 and early 2023 that culminated in PayPal shelling out $2 million dollars to New York State. Sadly, this isn't the first time that a major corporation has failed to protect user information, and it certainly won't be the last. Readers are advised to stay diligent in their use of digital platforms, especially those requiring any degree of personal information.
Image Credit: PayPal, BleepingComputer