Panasonic TVs Return To US With OLED, Mini LED And Great Gaming Features

by Paul LillyThursday, September 05, 2024, 11:43 AM EDT
Panasonic TVs (banner)
The last time Panasonic sold TVs in the United States around a decade ago, not long after it ceased production of plasma models. It's a far different landscape these days, both in terms of display technologies and features (as well as pricing), and now Panasonic is teaming up with Amazon (and also Costco, to an extent) to once again start selling TVs stateside, this time with OLED and mini LED models up to 85 inches in size.

"The United States is crucially important to us, and ever since we left ten years ago, it has been my mission to find a way to return. Today is the end of that long journey and the beginning of a new one to bring new choice to US consumers. From this year, we have started a global collaboration with Amazon so that new Panasonic smart TVs will have Fire TV built in," said Yasunari Anan, executive vice president of Panasonic. 

Panasonic's press release gushes about the US market and what it views as the "Golden Age of Television" driving demand for high-end models. Likewise, Panasonic is putting other TV makers on notice that it intends on being hyper-competitive with features (like Auto AI) and image quality.

"Panasonic TVs have long been known for the accuracy of their picture quality out of the box. Panasonic achieved this through combining proprietary Japanese technology and know-how with years of collaboration with Hollywood's leading creators, who have helped Panasonic continuously fine-tune their hallmark picture accuracy. For professionals and enthusiasts, Panasonic offers a wide range of picture settings, enabling them to achieve the precise visual experience they desire," Panasonic states.

Person playing a game on a Panasonic TV on a wall in the living room.

There are three main product lines that are restarting the US party. The highest-end is Panasonic's Z95A OLED series, with a single 65-inch size option. It's a 4K TV with support for all of the popular HDR formats (including Dolby Vision, which gives it an edge over all of Samsung's offerings) and lots of gaming amenities, including a native 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC support, and a dedicated Game mode. Pricing for the Panasonic Z95A OLED is set at $3,199.99 on Amazon.

"Panasonic’s Z95A utilizes a Master OLED Ultimate panel module which is equipped with state-of-the-art Micro Lens Array and a multi-layer heat management configuration developed by Panasonic engineers. The panel delivers unprecedented brightness thanks to improvements in the driving technology and this heat management," Panasonic says.

Sitting a rung down is the Z85A W-OLED series that's available in 55-inch ($1,599.99, not yet on Amazon) and 65-inch ($1,799.99) size options, both with a 120Hz refresh rate and many of the same features as the Z95A (including FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC support).

Panasonic mini LED TV on the wall showing its smart apps.

Finally, for fans of mini LED, Panasonic's W95 series fits the bill in 55-inch ($1,299.99), 65-inch ($1,799.99), 75-inch ($2,299.99), and 85-inch ($2,999.99) size options. These TVs feature a 144Hz refresh rate, the same robust HDR support, and the same expansive gaming amenities.

There's quite a bit of chest-thumping and information to unpack in Panasonic's press release. The big takeaway, however, is that the TV market in the US just got more competitive with another major brand throwing its weight around, and we're all for it.
