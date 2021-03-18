CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillThursday, March 18, 2021, 09:51 AM EDT

Palit NVIDIA CMP 30HX Crypto Mining Card Briefly Appears For Sale With Insane Pricing

nvidia cmp hx turing
NVIDIA said that its first CMP HX GPUs would begin shipping during Q1 2021, and it appears that at least one retailer is jumping the gun on sales. Retailer Microless listed the Palit CMP 30HX (part number NE630HX017J9-1160X) earlier this week but quickly removed the listing.

The CMP 30HX is reportedly based on Turing architecture, and Palit's card features 6GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit interface along with base/boost clocks of 1530MHz and 1785MHz, respectively. Looking at those clocks, the CMP 30HX is most assuredly a repurposed GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card. In this case, NVIDIA uses GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER GPUs deemed defective to be used in these headless cryptocurrency mining cards.

palit cmp30hx

As previously announced, the CMP 30HX has a TDP of 125 watts and a hash rate of 26 MH/s. Interestingly enough, Microless is selling the Palit CMP 30HX priced at the U.S. equivalent of $723.84 [Google Webcache], which is an insane amount of money to pay for what is essentially a defective GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER. For reference, the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER launched at around $229. However, the GPU shortage means that even legacy cards like the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER are now selling for inflated prices.

geforce cmp specs

It would be unfortunate if NVIDIA's CMP HX series is subject to the same out-of-control pricing as the mainline GeForce series. The CMP HX series' whole point was to relieve some stress on GeForce supplies, but if Microless' stated pricing is accurate, it looks as though the CMP HX cards could have some supply limitations of their own.

In other cryptocurrency mining news, NVIDIA admitted earlier this week that it accidentally posted a beta driver for the GeForce RTX 3060, which re-enabled its ability to mine for Ethereum at full speed. NVIDIA originally stated that the GeForce RTX 3060 featured hardware, BIOS, and driver tweaks that slashed its ETH mining rate in half.

Tags:  Palit, cryptocurrency, (nasdaq:nvda), turing, cmp 30hx

