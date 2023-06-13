Overwatch 2 Season 5: Reveal Trailer, Hero Balance Changes And What You Need To Know





Overwatch 2 Season 5 is turning out to be one of the most jam-packed game updates so far in the game’s second iteration. Season 5 packs in a ton of added content, including the addition of two new game modes, a new role-playing campaign and better ways to play with more of your friends in competitive game modes. Best of all, we will also get a sneak peek into Overwatch 2’s next season Invasion, with a new animated short airing on August 4th in the game.

Several new game modes are also arriving in Season 5, with the first creator-made game mode coming to Overwatch 2 called Defeat the Demon Lord. This is a classic co-op boss battle scenario, featuring a group of four team members against a single PvP opponent known as Demon Lord Reinheart. Another game mode that is coming is the return of Lúcioball, which is a 3v3 sports game featuring a Lucio on both teams, with the goal of scoring a gigantic soccer ball in the opponent's goal. There’s also Winston’s Beach Volleyball, which as the title states is a modified volleyball game designed for Overwatch 2, featuring Winston who can run, jump and spike volleyballs at friends or opponents.











Finally, later in Season 5, there will be yet another game mode coming to Overwatch 2 called Mischief and Magic. This game is a type of hide and seek game based on FPS gameplay from prop hunt, with the goal of seeking a band of rogues hiding as everyday objects.









Season 5 is also getting some major updates to its competitive game modes with Competitive Mystery Heros coming back for another season. According to the patch notes, comp Mystery Heros was received with a lot of praise when it first was introduced back in Season 3, which is why it is back again in Season 5. Mystery Heros cycles through heroes randomly for each player, forcing each player to play at their best on all heroes and roles. Several of the game's hero's are getting some serious balancing changes, specifically targeted at crowd control. Mei, is getting a big boost in her crowd control potential with a updated primary fire that will deal less damage to enemies but in turn will slow down enemies even more, with a new slowing mechanism that can significantly slow down player's movement speed and disable all movement abilities for up to 1.5 seconds. In a similar fashion, Cassidy's magnetic grenade has been reworked to deal substantially lower damage enemies, and will now slow enemies and disable movement abilities. Some other changes were made to Hanzo, Widowmaker and Lifeweaver as well, including massive nerfs in "one-shot" potential with the former two, and a whopping eight buffs for Lifeweaver to make him competitive with other support heroes.