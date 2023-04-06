Trolls Already Found A Way To Grief Gamers Using Overwatch 2's Lifeweaver Support Hero





Lifeweaver is a new support hero coming to Overwatch 2 , that promises to add new and diverse strategic gameplay to the game with his unique repositioning abilities. However, the hero has come under fire due to his trolling potential with teammates. One of his abilities known as Life Grip is designed to snatch a teammate from a life-threatening situation to Lifeweaver’s location. However, the ability has been found among playtesters to be an effective trolling tool for killing teammates by swinging them off map borders and into sinkholes.





Lifeweaver Swinging Friendly Into Sinkhole - Image From Flats





Trolling isn’t the only issue with Life Grip. It also has the potential to disrupt a lot of Overwatch 2 matches in general, especially in competitive ranked matches where team synergy means everything to win a fight. If players don’t agree on how aggressive or defensive the team should be when taking an objective, pushing a cart, or escorting a robot, Lifeweaver players can boss players around and wring them back to keep them in line, instead of supporting the team like the character is supposed to do.