Blizzard Gives Up On Original Vision Of Long-Awaited Overwatch 2 PvE Hero Mode





When Overwatch 2 was announced back in 2019, the developers unveiled big plans for the game, including the addition of a high-quality PvE gaming experience that would broaden the game’s scope well beyond its PvP assets. However, according to a new live stream from the Overwatch 2 developers, the core PvE experience promised in 2019 is now going away, due to a change in development to focus on the live content in Overwatch 2 — rather than building this one massive PvE update that was promised to players. As a result, the new PvE system that is now coming in Overwatch 2 will be a shadow of its original inception.

The original version of PvE was supposed to be a core part of Overwatch 2, with an “always-on” and “deeply replayable” PvE experience featuring full-blown missions, a dedicated hero mode with talent trees, long-term power progression, boss battles and more. The gameplay trailer in 2019 hinted at a massive story arc for the PvE modes, with all the heroes teaming up to fight a war against an army of robots. The PvE missions were also supposed to dive deep into the lore behind each hero and strengthen the relationships between Overwatch’s heroes between themselves and players alike.







