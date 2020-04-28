Origin PC's Ryzen 9 3900X-Fueled Tesla Model S 'Ludicrous PC' Is A Kid Gamer's Dream Ride





The press release pegs the starting price at $13,370, an obvious play on 1337 ("leet"), though a visit to the semi-customizable product page comes up with a $13,432 sticker price. Either way, it's expensive. Some might even say it's a ludicrous amount to spend on a PC, though that's not where the name comes from— Model S vehicles have a pavement-slaying 'Ludicrous' mode that boosts the powertrain for added acceleration.





This project began as a custom build for Marques Brownlee, the popular YouTube personality who also goes by MKBHD. Somewhere along the line, Origin PC decided to open up orders to the public, for a limited time.







"True to its name, the Ludicrous PC is a special edition PC that combines a Radio Flyer Tesla Model S with a liquid-cooled high-performance Origin PC," said Kevin Wasielewski, Origin PC CEO and co-founder. "The Ludicrous PC is a true showcase build that the Origin PC team created which was inspired by MKBHD’s high-quality content and his high-performance Tesla. For a limited time, you can order your own on OriginPC.com for $13,370."









Here's a look at the hardware that comes standard...

Case: Customized Radio Flyer Tesla Model S for kids with iCUE RGB Lighting

Customized Radio Flyer Tesla Model S for kids with iCUE RGB Lighting Motherboard: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming ITX/TB3

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming ITX/TB3 CPU: Liquid-cooled AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Liquid-cooled AMD Ryzen 9 3900X GPU: Liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti RAM: 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB (2x16)

32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB (2x16) OS Drive: 2TB Corsair Force Series Gen.4 PCIe MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD

2TB Corsair Force Series Gen.4 PCIe MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD Storage Drive: 4TB Samsung 860 Pro SSD

4TB Samsung 860 Pro SSD Cooling: Custom Corsair Hydro X Hard Line Liquid

Custom Corsair Hydro X Hard Line Liquid Cooling Fans: Corsair RGB Fans

Corsair RGB Fans Power Supply: Corsair SF Series SF750 80 Plus Platinum Certified

Corsair SF Series SF750 80 Plus Platinum Certified Operating System: Windows 10





This thing is ready for the virtual race track. That is, when your kids aren't driving the PC around the driveway, because Origin PC was able to retain the full functionality of the toy car. Yes folks, it's drivable! Even without the PC crammed inside, it's actually a detailed and impressive kit with accurate button placements and a working horn. The toy car alone is worth $600.





Customization options are mostly limited to color selections—you can choose the color of the car and whether you want black or silver rims. You can also select the color of the coolant, and of course add on various accessories. The core hardware configuration is locked, though, so there's no chance of downgrading the CPU or GPU to save a few bucks. And if you're ordering this thing, be sure to expand the 'Free Origin PC Gear' section and select your shirt size. Or whatever size your kids wears, in case you feel like a PC-slash-toy car of this caliber is not enough to solidify yourself as coolest dad/mom on the block.









What will Origin PC think of next? We have no idea, but we're excited to see whatever it might be.

