Oppo Says Its New Phone Camera With Monster Specs Beats The iPhone 17 Pro





Another day, another dig on Apple. This time, Oppo has taken the opportunity to take a swipe at the iPhone 17 Pro (among others) as it talks about the twin 200-megapixel Sony-OmniVision camera package found on the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra.





The high-res camera sensor war continues as Oppo shows off the dual 200MP cameras in its next flagship. Developed in partnership with Hasselblad, this system aims to bring professional optics to your pocket, the same pitch we hear during practically every phone release. While a 200MP primary shooter (Sony LYT-901, 1/1.12-inch, f/1.5, 23 mm) isn't really that big of a deal nowadays, the real breakthrough lies in the second 200MP periscope telephoto lens (OmniVision OV52A, 1/1.28-inch, f/2.2, 70 mm). This sensor is significantly larger than even the primary cameras found on many phones, which technically should give it superior low light optical zoom performance that other telephotos cannot match.





Supporting those sensors is another 50MP 10x periscope ISOCELL JNL (1/2.75-inch, f/3.5, 230 mm) and a 50MP ultrawide Sony LYT-600 (1/1.95-inch, f/2.0, 14 mm).





That's quite the size difference, there.



Bringing home the point, Oppo’s has gone as far as to benchmark this system directly against the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra , specifically highlighting the sheer physical size of the sensors. In the world of optics, sensor size is often more important than megapixel count, and by offering a massive 1/1.28-inch sensor for zoom, Oppo's effort could very well address that grainy quality when shooting telephoto images in low light. Let's not forget the Hasselblad collaboration that adds natural color calibration, plus the optional Explorer Master Kit that includes an external teleconverter that offers 40-50x lossless zoom.





Find X9 Ultra's 3x zoom sensor is larger than the main 1x snapper of the Galaxy S26 Ultra







The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to launch on April 21 in China and globally (no word on what that'll look like for U.S. buyers). Pricing could hover around the $1,500 range.