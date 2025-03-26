CATEGORIES
Oppo Find X8 Ultra To Pack A Massive Battery To Challenge Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Aaron LeongWednesday, March 26, 2025, 10:18 AM EDT
hero Oppo Find X8 Ultra Hasselblad camera
With an imminent launch in April, Oppo's next-generation Find X8 Ultra will be a beast of a phone in many senses of the word. The flagship is expected to have five rear imaging sensors surrounded by a round camera island that takes up nearly half of the phone, the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a massive 6.82-inch display. Oppo has also now confirmed that the X8 Ultra's battery will be 1,100 mAh larger than the previous UItra, rocking a 6,100 mAh cell, likely a silicon-carbon-based type at that.

Based on a Weibo post by Zhou Yibao, Oppo's own Find series product director, the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Ultra ought to be an endurance champ. With a 6,100 mAh cell on board combined with the impressively powerful yet efficient (when it needs to be) Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the phone should give its rivals some pause. For example, Samsung's 8 Elite-equipped Galaxy S25 Ultra settles with a 5,000 mAh battery, while the X8's closest competitor—the Xiaomi 15 Ultra—has a 6,000 mAh pack (or 5,410 mAh if you count the global release version).

Yes, it's all a numbers war, as expected, but IRL, pairing a silicon-carbon (SiC) 6,100 mAh cell with 100 watts wired charging is a potent combination. The mass adoption of lithium-ion batteries with SiC anodes have really changed the game, and almost unsurprisingly, Chinese phone makers have been leading the race. SiC-based li-ion batteries have become the next evolution in battery endurance being that they offer roughly 20% higher energy density than a standard li-ion pack of the same dimensions, can be charged faster, plus markedly slower degradation over time.

Back to the X8 Ultra itself—it will be available in three RAM/ROM variants: 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. The flat 6.82-inch AMOLED display boasts variable 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 4,500 nits. In terms of cameras, the rear array is believed to consist of a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony LYT-900, Sony IMX906 telephoto, 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope, another IMX882 for ultrawide duty, as well as a mystery sensor that's rumored to a spectral image sensor.

As impressive as the phone is, however, Oppo isn't planning on selling the X8 Ultra globally. Like its predecessors, the device will be a China-exclusive.
