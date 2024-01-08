CATEGORIES
Oppo Find X7 Ultra Debuts As First Flagship Phone With Dual Periscope Cameras

by Aaron LeongMonday, January 08, 2024, 09:29 AM EDT
Oppo has done it again by one-upping every major smartphone brand with its Find X7 Ultra, at least in the camera department. Sporting four (yes, FOUR) Sony 50MP sensors—two of which are periscopic lenses—the phone is aiming high indeed. Pity we won't get it here in the US.

Rocking some strong Nokia Lumia 1020 vibes, the flagship Oppo Find X7 Ultra is the first smartphone ever to host two dedicated periscope lenses. Within 3x optical zoom, the Sony IMX-890 periscope is a bright 1/1.56-inch sensor, which Oppo boasts as the biggest telephoto sensor in any smartphone. Further out to 6x optical zoom, a Sony IMX-858 1/2.51-inch sensor takes over, which in of itself is no slouch either, being used in top-end models like the Xiaomi 13 Ultra as its main camera and ultrawide setup. The phone maker also believes that these periscope lenses won't just be fantastic at pushing deeper into a scene, but can offer more natural bokeh effects when shooting portraits or product shots.

These zoom cameras are paired with Sony's twin-stacked nearly 1-inch LYT-900 main camera sensor, followed by a LYT-600 taking care of ultrawide captures. Oppo's also hyping up the fact the captured imagery will be processed by its next gen Hypertone Image Engine, once again in collaboration with Hasselblad. This time, the engine will employ greater use of computational photography to reduce things like traditional HDR over-sharpening and over-exposure. 

We're also happy to see brands like Oppo experimenting with textures and materials on their products. The X7 Ultra features leatherette back plates instead of regular old glass backs. The circular camera housing is prominent but also well done and proportioned to the rest of the phone. The device is on the large side due in part to the 6.82-inch 120Hz 1440p display. In the background there will be the best Qualcomm SoC yet, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with up to 16GB RAM/512GB ROM. And of course, these being an Oppo, the 5000mAh battery enjoys SuperVooC charging with speeds up to 100W wired and 50W wireless.



