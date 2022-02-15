Opera Browser Supports Emoji Web Addresses As Kesha And Other Music Artists Ditch Traditional URLs





If you have ever dreamed of using emojis for a custom URL, your day has come. Well, at least if you are using the Opera browser with Yat integrated.





Opera has announced a new partnership with Yat that will make creating a custom URL a bit more, well, emoji-tional. The emoji integration is availale within Opera browsers on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, as well as the Opera Crypto Browser Project. Opera is the first browser to allow users to create custom URLs with a string of emojis, instead of letters and words.





The move takes a innovative approach on how the internet works. For over thirty years not much has changed when it comes to creating URLs. Outside of choosing .edu, or .org instead of .com, there has not been many options to changing things up. However, with Opera and Yat's new integration, you can get rid of the ordinary and create a completely emoji filled web address.





Music artists have been known to come up with creative ways to depict who they are. Legendary music artist Prince once changed his name to a symbol, and had everyone referring to him as "the artist formerly known as Prince" for a time. So, it is no surprise that artists such as Lil Wayne (y.at/👽🎵), G-Eazy (y.at/🦇🌹) and Kesha (y.at/🌈🚀👽) were among the first to adopt the emoji URL for their own websites.





This unique approach takes advantage of the fact that over 90% of the world's 4.6 billion internet users use emojis to express themselves. The integration also looks to simplify how you enter a web address. Instead of having to type out a long and drawn out URL, you can simply enter a few emojis and hit enter.





"Whether you're an artist, musician, creator, business owner, or just want to increase your following, this integration is invaluable, making it easier for you to connect and share content with your community through your unique string of yat emojis," said Naveen Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Yat. "This integration is a testament to Opera's continued innovation in the web browser space. We are thrilled to be partnering with them to make URLs more user-friendly and expressive while giving yat creators more visibility on the web."





It is worth noting, you are no longer to include "y.at" in your URL. So, you can simply insert whatever emoji(s) you want for your web address to get you to your destination. Also, emojis embedded on web pages now link to they yat page automatically.





The duo are also launching a scavenger hunt to celebrate the launch of its integration. By joining in, you can compete for seven commissioned Fvck Crystals, NFTs from NFT artist Fvckrender. The NFTs are valued at 2.80 Ethereum ($8,907) at the time it was posted.