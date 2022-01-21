Opera's Crypto Browser Rides The Blockchain Wave With A Built-In Wallet, NFTs And More

You can run but you can hide from the deluge of cryptocurrency and everything related, like blockchain technology and those non-fungible tokens ( NFTs ). That doesn't mean you can't ignore all that stuff. However, if you want to go in the opposite direction and dive in browser-first, now you can—the Opera Crypto Project makes it possible.







Now available in beta for PC, Mac, and mobile devices, the Crypto Browser Project is essentially a dedicated Web3 browser for blockchain enthusiasts. Because as Opera puts it, "the world of blockchain needs a fully dedicated browsing experience," and that's what this is.





"Too few of the web browsing experiences offered today have been built with the intention of putting Web3 centerstage and making blockchain technologies understandable and easy to use. With the Crypto Browser Project, we have set out to change this, and starting today, we are inviting the blockchain community to join this mission," Opera explains in a blog post.





What exactly qualifies a browser as a dedicated surfing tool for blockchain technologies? Opera says its Crypto browser is specifically designed to work well with a variety of decentralized apps (dApps). It brings with it a wide array of built-in, Web3 focused features, Opera says, like a Crypo Corner that offers up blockchain news, information on upcoming airdrops, an events calendar, NFTs, and more.





It's not just about a specialized news feed, though. There's a native, non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet built into the browser. Opera says this is superior to the wallet add-ons that are available for other browsers, as being a native feature makes it more secure. Other wallets such as Metamask work in the browser too, and there's a wallet selector tool to make it easy.







"With the Crypto Browser you are also getting a secure clipboard that allows you to safely copy and paste. By securely monitoring itself, the clipboard makes sure no other apps have modified your wallet address or other sensitive data. You’ll also enjoy Opera’s free, no-log browser VPN, native ad-blocker and tracker blocker, but with the added access to Web3 websites and dApps – directly from the browser’s address bar!," Opera says.





Web3, by the way, basically refers to a decentralized internet based on blockchain. Opera's Crypto browser is actually built on Chromium, the same platform that Chrome and Edge use, but with a bunch of Web3 features. As such, it integrates a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Celo, and Nervos, and partnerships with Handshake, NEAR, Polygon, and Solana suggest more will come into the fold. Users can also access GameFi to "earn as you play your way through all sorts of metaverses."



