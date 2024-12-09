GPD Unveils 2025 Win Max 2 Gaming Handheld With Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 And 10.1-Inch Display
Here's an interesting product: a 10.1-inch "handheld gaming laptop" with a keyboard and built-in controller. It's definitely niche, but with the promise of the latest chipsets, matching iGPUs, and fast components in a form factor similar to netbooks of yesteryear, we can definitely see why the market for something like GDP's Win Max 2 continues to exist. While there are some compromises stemming from the small dimensions, the Win Max 2 has some interesting kit within, especially in this new 2025 update.
Less than a year after changing up the Win Max 2 to Ryzen 5 8640U and Ryzen 7 8840U from Ryzen 5 7640U and Ryzen 7 7840U, the latest version keeps the lower-end Ryzen 7 8840U, but has the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 in the top spec'd model. In general, the newer Strix Point APU and integrated Radeon 890M graphics bring more power (up to 30% CPU and 15% iGPU performance) than the Ryzen 7 8840U. Just as crucially, this new setup also runs more efficiently—an important factor in a device of this size.
The system ships with DDR5 RAM clocked at 7,500 MT/s. Ryzen 7 models will come with 32GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage, whereas the Ryzen 9 version will double that at 64GB RAM and 2TB storage. Storage is also expandable via a UHS-II/SD 4.0-rate SD-slot with 2TB max capacity, as well as a UHS-I microSD slot.
GDP says that the Win Max 2 2025 has an improved 10.1-inch LTPS display. Its claims of a 12.5% brighter panel with 450 nits seem believable. The "bezel-less" bit"? Not so much. What holds the device back as a proper gaming rig (at least somewhat) is the low 60Hz refresh rate, even if the 2560x1600 resolution and 299 ppi are respectable.
For those who need it, the Win Max 2 sports an OCuLink port that supports eGPU connections. The Indiegogo project page implies that the users can only use GDP's own G1 graphics dock with RX 7600M XT, so we're unsure if other eGPUs (like the OneXGPU 2) are locked out.
And by the way, the controllers located above the keyboard come with magnetic covers so that business meetings will be less embarrassing for you.
The GPD Win Max 2 2025 with Ryzen 7 8840U is available for $958 and the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 model goes for $1,462.