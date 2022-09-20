OneXPlayer Mini Pro Handheld Gaming PC Brings Out The Big Guns To Challenge Steam Deck





Just like the Steam Deck, GPD Win AyaNeo , and various other devices, the new OneXPlayer Mini Pro is a handheld PC meant for gaming. However, it's quite a bit more powerful, at least on paper. Its Ryzen 7 6800U CPU sports eight Zen 3+ CPU cores that can boost up to 4.7 GHz, and its RDNA 2 GPU is 50% bigger than the Steam Deck's—nevermind that it can boost to nearly twice the clock speed, at 2.2 GHz.





The kind of game performance you can expect from the Mini Pro, according to OneXPlayer.





Performance benefits over the Steam Deck don't stop there. The memory on the OneXPlayer Mini Pro is your choice of either 16 or 32 GB of LPDDR5 at 6400 MT/s—much faster than the deck's 5500 MT/s. For storage, you get a full M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD slot, and and the baseline option is a 512GB SSD, but you can instead purchase the machine with a 1TB or 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.









The stand-out specifications are the ones that really show up the Steam Deck. That includes the screen, which is a 7" IPS LCD in 1920×1200 resolution with 100% sRGB coverage, and the external connectivity: a pair of USB4 ports and a single USB 3.0 Type-A connection. Having that boxy Type-A port on the machine is very convenient for connecting flash drives and similar devices.





There's also the presence of rumble that should outperform the Deck's weak haptics thanks to compact HD linear motors. OneXPlayer also addressed complaints about the quality of its analog sticks on previous models by replacing the sticks on the current model with Hall-effect joysticks that should offer improved accuracy and reliability.





It does have RGB LED lighting, because of course it does.







Awkward cropping job courtesy of OneXPlayer, not us.







Pricing chart for the OneXPlayer Mini Pro.



Pre-ordering gets you some cool accessories, at least.

