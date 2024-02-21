OnePlus Teases Watch 2 With An Amazing 100-Hour Battery Life

They ALMOST look like Samsung Watch 5 Pros.





In all seriousness, the Watch 2 is fixing to take the fight to the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Google. While full specifications won't be official until the MWC launch event next week, the Watch 2 is believed to sport a 1.43-incn AMOLED, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 wearable-specific SoC.





OnePlus does tout a "Smart Mode" that extends battery life up to 100 hours. What that looks like functionally is anyone's guess at this point, but we're thinking it's a low-powered, all essential systems off mode that will still show the time, date, battery level, and maybe even steps. Alternatively (but probably unlikely) is that the Smart Mode might be the incorporation of a secondary LCD layered screen, such as that on the innovative Ticwatch Pro 5. With the aid of the layered display, the Ticwatch can achieve up to 4.5 days of operation without the need to enter any low-powered mode.