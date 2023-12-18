Nothing Phone 2a Specs And Photos Leak Months Ahead Of MWC 2024 Unveil
Nothing short of surprising, Carl Pei might have a Nothing phone to show the world during the next Mobile World Congress (MWC) in 2024. Small, but pertinent details have leaked about a mid-range device called the Nothing Phone 2a and it looks like it could be a winner. That is, if Pei and company can keep the price competitive with other options on the market.
Over the weekend, popular and reliable tech tipster Yogesh Brar shared some images of (likely) a Nothing Phone 2a test unit, along with some specifications. He also hinted that the phone will be ready in time for MWC Barcelona and could retail for $400, a highly attractive price point in a landscape where $1,000+ phones are no longer unusual.
According to Brar's post, the Nothing Phone 2a (there was no 1a, by the way) will be powered by an octa-core 4nm Dimensity 7200 SoC (although it'd be awesome if Nothing ends up using 7200 Ultras). This would put performance on the upper mid-range scale. There will only be one rather stingy RAM + internal storage option of 8GB (RAM) and 128GB (storage). At least the display will be a smooth 120Hz OLED piece with a top center-punch hole camera. And again, we're talking about a comparatively affordable handset here.
Over in the back, we see what looks like a stealthy case hiding it's redesigned Glyph notification setup. The camera cutout reveals what Brar thinks are twin 50MP cameras. In terms of operating system, the 2a is expected to rock Nothing OS 2.5 (based on Android 14).
Carl Pei's Nothing phones have so far done a great job of shaking up the smartphone landscape, albeit probably not as successfully as he'd hoped. It's actually impressive how much a small phone manufacturer has gotten the world excited about new phones, such as with the Nothing Phone 2. Of course, this is partly to do with the showmanship and marketing prowess of Pei himself, but also to the company's unique take on what smartphones can do for its users without necessarily costing a mint.