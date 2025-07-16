OnePlus Unveils A 2-In-1 Cable That Will Make Apple Device Owners Envious





With this simple solution, you can juice up a compatible OnePlus smartphone (like the OnePlus 13 ) and OnePlus Watch (including the Watch 2, 2R, and the new Watch 3 ) simultaneously. Indeed, multi-charging cables already exist, but practically all of them are splitters rather than inline solutions like this one (and none specific to OnePlus products only).













Be mindful that in either case, the cables work best for users who prefer to plug in and leave their devices alone to juice up. If you're the kind of person who frequently uses your phone while it's charging, then this 2-in-1 may not be ideal since your watch will likely be dangling in mid-air as you're attempting to doom-scroll your Instagram feed.

Pricing is surprisingly reasonable, too, at $29.99—the same as a standalone OnePlus Watch charger, in fact. Also note that you'll need to pack your own SuperVooc power brick, as the purchase is for the cable only.

If interested, the OnePlus 2-in-1 cable is available now.