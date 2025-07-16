CATEGORIES
OnePlus Unveils A 2-In-1 Cable That Will Make Apple Device Owners Envious

by Aaron LeongWednesday, July 16, 2025, 11:07 AM EDT
In a world cluttered with chargers, where every gadget demands its own dedicated power umbilical cord, a possible glimmer of hope has emerged from the engineers at OnePlus. Now, in the case of charging your phone and watch, forget keeping tabs on multiple cables and the desperate hunt for outlets. OnePlus has introduced the 2-in-1 SuperVOOC Cable – a new accessory that promises to streamline the process of charging your devices and, perhaps, make you the envy of every Apple Watch owner.

The travel-friendly 2-in-1 red cable measures 1.2 meters (3.9 feet), has a USB-A connector on one end, a USB-C on the other, and—here's the unique part—a POGO charging dock for a OnePlus Watch near the middle. From what we can tell, the cord is the same thick-gauge 4.2-millimeter type as standard SuperVOOC cables for maximum throughput.

With this simple solution, you can juice up a compatible OnePlus smartphone (like the OnePlus 13) and OnePlus Watch (including the Watch 2, 2R, and the new Watch 3) simultaneously. Indeed, multi-charging cables already exist, but practically all of them are splitters rather than inline solutions like this one (and none specific to OnePlus products only). 

Be mindful that in either case, the cables work best for users who prefer to plug in and leave their devices alone to juice up. If you're the kind of person who frequently uses your phone while it's charging, then this 2-in-1 may not be ideal since your watch will likely be dangling in mid-air as you're attempting to doom-scroll your Instagram feed.

And for those concerned about speed or SuperVOOC compatibility, worry not, this is what the aforementioned thick-gauge is for. According to the specs, connected OnePlus phones can enjoy up to 67 watts fast charging while simultaneously charging a watch at a decent 10W. It's not the full 80W your phone might get alone, but it's a small compromise for dual-device convenience that we think many will gladly make. Plus, a built-in E-marker smart chip ensures connected devices are protected from power surges.

Pricing is surprisingly reasonable, too, at $29.99—the same as a standalone OnePlus Watch charger, in fact. Also note that you'll need to pack your own SuperVooc power brick, as the purchase is for the cable only.

If interested, the OnePlus 2-in-1 cable is available now.

