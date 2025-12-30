CATEGORIES
home News

OnePlus Teases Turbo 6 Gaming Phone With Snapdragon & Monster Battery

by Paul LillyTuesday, December 30, 2025, 10:11 AM EDT
OnePlus Turbo 6 gaming phones.
OnePlus had already confirmed that it's entering the gaming smartphone space with its new Turbo series, and now two weeks later, it's giving us a broader look at the upcoming handsets and a few more details. The most enticing detail is that the Turbo 6 will feature a bodacious 9,000 mAh battery pack. That's around 80% more capacious than Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Granted, neither of those devices are specifically aimed at gamers, but they are the top models from the two biggest smartphone juggernauts in the business. Even compared to gaming phones, however, OnePlus is bringing the boom—the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro sports a 5,800 mAh battery, while RedMagic's 11 Pro rocks a 7,500 mAh battery.

Going all the way to 9,000 mAh gives OnePlus an immediate advantage over the competition, at least on paper, In practice, we'll have to wait and see how that translates to battery life, particularly when playing games, which is the whole point of the Turbo 6 series.

OnePlus Turbo 6 battery capacity.

Speaking of, OnePlus has confirmed two iterations: Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V. It's not yet clear if the Turbo 6V will also sport the same massive battery or if the 9,000 mAh capacity is exclusive to the Turbo 6. Other differences will be revealed soon too, though we can see from the teaser video that the Turbo 6 is equipped with three rear cameras wrapped in an overall design language similar to the OnePlus 15, whereas the Turbo 6V has two rear cameras.

While we've yet to see confirmed details across the board, OnePlus Turbo 6 reportedly features a 1.5K OLED display on a 6.78-inch screen, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB of storage or 16GB/512GB. It's also being reported that the Turbo 6V steps down to a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip with a 144Hz display, while retaining the same huge battery.

One thing we can say for certain is that OnePlus will launch the Turbo 6 series on January 18, 2026, because it flat out said so in a post on Weibo.
Tags:  OnePlus, turbo 6, turbo 6v
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment