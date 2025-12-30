OnePlus Teases Turbo 6 Gaming Phone With Snapdragon & Monster Battery





OnePlus had already confirmed that it's entering the gaming smartphone space with its new Turbo series, and now two weeks later, it's giving us a broader look at the upcoming handsets and a few more details. The most enticing detail is that the Turbo 6 will feature a bodacious 9,000 mAh battery pack. That's around 80% more capacious than Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max.





Granted, neither of those devices are specifically aimed at gamers, but they are the top models from the two biggest smartphone juggernauts in the business. Even compared to gaming phones, however, OnePlus is bringing the boom—the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro sports a 5,800 mAh battery, while RedMagic's 11 Pro rocks a 7,500 mAh battery.





Going all the way to 9,000 mAh gives OnePlus an immediate advantage over the competition, at least on paper, In practice, we'll have to wait and see how that translates to battery life, particularly when playing games, which is the whole point of the Turbo 6 series.













Speaking of, OnePlus has confirmed two iterations: Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V. It's not yet clear if the Turbo 6V will also sport the same massive battery or if the 9,000 mAh capacity is exclusive to the Turbo 6. Other differences will be revealed soon too, though we can see from the teaser video that the Turbo 6 is equipped with three rear cameras wrapped in an overall design language similar to the OnePlus 15, whereas the Turbo 6V has two rear cameras.





While we've yet to see confirmed details across the board, OnePlus Turbo 6 reportedly features a 1.5K OLED display on a 6.78-inch screen, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB of storage or 16GB/512GB. It's also being reported that the Turbo 6V steps down to a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip with a 144Hz display, while retaining the same huge battery.



