OnePlus Pad Goes Gunning For Galaxy Tab Market Share With Impressive Specs For $479
OnePlus is taking a swing at the high-end tablet market by offering a mid-priced device with some interesting specs. Will it succeed against what Apple or Samsung currently offer? OnePlus seems to think so.
To play with some of the biggest market leaders—Apple's iPad Pro and Samsung's Tab S8—the OnePlus Pad is equipped with some strong specs, unique design, and pricing that straddles a middle ground between the two. OnePlus' first tablet ever sports a 11.61-inch 7:5 ratio IPS (LCD) display that offers 2800 x 2000 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits max brightness. While taking photos with a tablet still raises some eyebrows, OnePlus still wants to give users the ability to capture important moments with its 13MP main camera that also has 4K/30fps video recording located under a very prominent circular camera housing.
The 7:5 screen ratio is very unusual in that it has never been seen on a tablet before but is identical to 5x7 photo prints. On paper, this could make handling the OnePlus Pad more ergonomic whilst switching between landscape and portrait modes.
Beneath the green brushed metal frame is a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, with 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. We'll have to wait and see how this setup performs because, by now, we've come to expect UFS 4.0 and a faster processor in the pro tablet category. The Dimensity 9000 performs similarly to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, for what it's worth.
As with other pro tablets, the OnePlus Pad can be docked with a magnetic keyboard (in green, naturally) and/or a stylus for maximum productivity. There's also support for Dolby Vision HDR, plus Dolby Atmos through four speakers. Battery life is expected to be around 14.5 hours with its 9,510 mAh pack that can be quickly topped up with OnePlus' awesome 67W SuperVOOC charging. Rounding off the specs is Android 13 based OxygenOS 13, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, no GPS, and no cellular connectivity.
You can pre-order a OnePlus Pad right now on OnePlus' site for $480 (plus get up to 60% off select OnePlus accessories). Expect shipments to start on May 8th.