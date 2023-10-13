OnePlus Open Is About To Steal A Key Bragging Right From Google's Pixel Fold
The OnePlus Open is about a week out from launch and already it is dropping specs and taking names—the Open is now claiming that the Google Pixel Fold is too fat for your pants.
While nothing official has been revealed by OnePlus regarding the Open's physical dimensions, it hasn't stopped reliable leaker Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) from tweeting a claim that the much-ballyhooed phone will be the "Thinnest foldable available in NA [North America]". Fighting words, indeed.
OnePlus Open:— Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) October 12, 2023
Voyager Black, Emerald Dusk
512 GB, 16 GB
CMOS image sensor with OIS,
Periscope tele with 6X optical zoom + OIS
UW lens, video in Dolby Vision
67W charging + largest battery in a foldable
Run up to 3 apps in tandem
"Thinnest foldable available in NA"
$1699 pic.twitter.com/kTBnS6oQLq
Currently, only the Samsung and Google sells foldable devices in North America, so it looks like OnePlus has both brands in its sights. The Pixel Fold leads the way at the moment with 12.1mm thickness when folded and 5.8mm unfolded. Lupin claims the Open will be thinner, so we'll have to wait out a bit longer to see if this true.
One thing's for certain, the OnePlus Open will not be the thinnest foldable ever made—that is record is held by the Honor Magic V2 at 9.9mm folded and 4.7mm unfolded. Another consideration is the fact that the Open is based off of the Oppo Find N3, which has a reported thickness of 12.44mm folded. We are definitely curious to see where OnePlus shaves off some of that depth in the final production Open.