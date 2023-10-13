CATEGORIES
OnePlus Open Is About To Steal A Key Bragging Right From Google's Pixel Fold

by Aaron LeongFriday, October 13, 2023, 10:57 AM EDT
OnePlus Open (front and back) on a gray gradient background.
The OnePlus Open is about a week out from launch and already it is dropping specs and taking names—the Open is now claiming that the Google Pixel Fold is too fat for your pants. 

While nothing official has been revealed by OnePlus regarding the Open's physical dimensions, it hasn't stopped reliable leaker Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) from tweeting a claim that the much-ballyhooed phone will be the "Thinnest foldable available in NA [North America]". Fighting words, indeed. 

Lupin's post drops some additional details that have been known for a bit of time now, such as 16GB of RAM 512GB storage, 67W charging, CMOS image sensor with optical image stabilization, and Dolby Vision for HDR chores, among others. The $1700 price tag undercuts similar spec'd (i.e. 512GB) Samsung Fold 5s and Pixel Folds by $220. The "largest battery in a foldable" bit might be dubious, as other leaks mention the Open will have a 4,800 mAh cell, which is a smidge lower than the Pixel Fold.

Hand holding a Pixel 10 fold on a blue background.

Currently, only the Samsung and Google sells foldable devices in North America, so it looks like OnePlus has both brands in its sights. The Pixel Fold leads the way at the moment with 12.1mm thickness when folded and 5.8mm unfolded. Lupin claims the Open will be thinner, so we'll have to wait out a bit longer to see if this true.

One thing's for certain, the OnePlus Open will not be the thinnest foldable ever made—that is record is held by the Honor Magic V2 at 9.9mm folded and 4.7mm unfolded. Another consideration is the fact that the Open is based off of the Oppo Find N3, which has a reported thickness of 12.44mm folded. We are definitely curious to see where OnePlus shaves off some of that depth in the final production Open.
