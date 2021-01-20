CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillWednesday, January 20, 2021, 11:10 AM EDT

Newly Launched OnePlus Nord N10 5G Comes With Free $50 Gift Card In This Hot Deal

The smartphone industry is swiftly shifting to 5G as wireless carriers around the country are lighting up their sub-6GHz and mmWave networks. Needless to say, as smartphone OEMs make the transition, new devices are popping up across a wide spectrum of price points. OnePlus is aiming squarely at the entry-level market with the Nord N10 5G, which just recently became available in the United States after launching first in Europe.

The Nord N10 5G is priced at a relatively affordable $299, which is among the cheapest that you'll find for a 5G device. However, both Best Buy and B&H Photo are throwing in a bonus with purchases this week. The retailers are tacking on a $50 gift cards which can be used at their storefronts for a future purchase. It's not quite the same as a $50 instant discount, but it's still a fairly large [effective] price cut for an already affordable device that just launched.

We've looked at the Nord N10 5G on two separate occasions. We first looked at the European market device back in November, and most recently got a chance to review the U.S. version (which has just a few minor changes compared to its European counterpart).

The Nord N10 5G is powered by Qualcomm's entry-level Snapdragon 690 SoC, which includes an integrated Snapdragon X51 5G modem. The SoC is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There are four cameras on the rear along with a single 16MP selfie camera in a hole punch cutout within the display. Given its positioning in the lineup and low price, there's an optical fingerprint reader on the rear (instead of an in-display reader as in most modern Android smartphones) and there's a 4,300 mAh battery onboard. You also miss out on Wi-Fi 6 support, but you do get Bluetooth 5.1.

Despite its budget pricing, OnePlus made a good showing with the display, giving The Nord N10 5G a 6.49-inch FHD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz. OnePlus didn't spring for an AMOLED panel, but this is about as good as it gets at this price point. 

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G doesn't particularly standout in any one category, but it does provide a competent 5G smartphone platform for not a lot of money. This latest deal only increases the smartphone's value play.


