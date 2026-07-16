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OnePlus Officially Exits US And Europe As Oppo Takes Over Operations

by Aaron LeongThursday, July 16, 2026, 10:12 AM EDT
hero oneplus15
Well, it was a good 12-year run. Chinese brand OnePlus is officially exiting the North American and European markets, ending a very memorable era of main brand-challenging consumer devices. The much-rumored retreat means a hard stop of new product releases in these regions as parent company Oppo consolidates its mobile portfolio under a unified banner.

If you didn't already know, OnePlus built itself on the "Flagship Killer" ethos, which disrupted the smartphone industry by offering top-tier smartphones like the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Open at a fraction of the cost of Apple and Samsung devices. In recent years, however, rising supply chain costs, fierce midrange competition from rivals like Google’s Pixel A-series, and a struggle to secure critical U.S. carrier partnerships eroded the brand’s market position. What began as a passionate, invite-only cult favorite has gradually succumbed to the economic realities of a consolidating global market.

oneplus open

For existing users in the U.S. and Europe, OnePlus has assured that current devices will continue to receive the software updates, security patches, and after-sales repair support originally promised at purchase. However, the software running those devices is set for a major shift. The brand's signature, enthusiast-favorite OxygenOS is being phased out in favor of Oppo’s ColorOS. Eligible hardware owners will soon be prompted to voluntarily migrate to ColorOS 17 to maintain an officially supported software state. Additionally, the online hub that once united its global fanbase is winding down, too; the OnePlus Community platform will shutter on August 16, which means users will have to manually archive their posts and guides, if they so choose.

OnePlus' sad retreat is part of a sweeping, proactive global restructuring by parent firm Oppo, something many saw coming months ago. While OnePlus winds down in the West, Oppo will take over as the primary brand in Europe. Meanwhile, Realme, another of Oppo's subsidiaries, is pulling out of its home market of China to focus heavily on overseas regions like the Nordics, while OnePlus retreats to its core markets of China and India. 

So yes, while OnePlus remains anchored in India and China for now, even these markets face an uncertain outlook, with reports suggesting the retreat could expand globally by next year. It is possible that OnePlus will one day rise from the ashes again here in the West, but for now, let's pour one out for a fantastic smartphone brand that ironically never settled.
Tags:  smartphones, Business, oppo, OnePlus
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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