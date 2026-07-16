OnePlus Officially Exits US And Europe As Oppo Takes Over Operations





If you didn't already know, OnePlus built itself on the "Flagship Killer" ethos, which disrupted the smartphone industry by offering top-tier smartphones like the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Open at a fraction of the cost of Apple and Samsung devices. In recent years, however, rising supply chain costs, fierce midrange competition from rivals like Google’s Pixel A-series, and a struggle to secure critical U.S. carrier partnerships eroded the brand’s market position. What began as a passionate, invite-only cult favorite has gradually succumbed to the economic realities of a consolidating global market.





For existing users in the U.S. and Europe, OnePlus has assured that current devices will continue to receive the software updates, security patches, and after-sales repair support originally promised at purchase. However, the software running those devices is set for a major shift. The brand's signature, enthusiast-favorite OxygenOS is being phased out in favor of Oppo’s ColorOS. Eligible hardware owners will soon be prompted to voluntarily migrate to ColorOS 17 to maintain an officially supported software state. Additionally, the online hub that once united its global fanbase is winding down, too; the OnePlus Community platform will shutter on August 16, which means users will have to manually archive their posts and guides, if they so choose.

So yes, while OnePlus remains anchored in India and China for now, even these markets face an uncertain outlook, with reports suggesting the retreat could expand globally by next year. It is possible that OnePlus will one day rise from the ashes again here in the West, but for now, let's pour one out for a fantastic smartphone brand that ironically never settled.