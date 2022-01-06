These OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Phone And Buds Pro Deals Deliver Big Savings Up To $220 Off





We're now further removed from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales bonanza, and the holiday season at large. Heck, we're not even in 2021 anymore. However, if you're looking to kick off 2022 with a bargain, look no further than the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, an excellent handset that's deeply discounted right now. And that's not all. More on the other items in a moment, but first let's talk about this handset.





If you haven't already, check out our OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 review for our full analysis of both phones. Spoiler: the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G earned our Editor's Choice award for its a combination of its beautiful display, solid camera performance, excellent audio, and even the software. It also comes with a 65W fast charger in the box, which is a nice touch.





OnePlus 9 Pro 5G for right now (in Pine Green or Morning Mist), which is 20% off its list price. This isn't actually the lowest price we've seen this phone go for, but it's not far off either. It's a good deal and it comes unlocked. A quick refresher on the specs—you're looking at a Qualcomm You can bag thefor $849 at OnePlus right now (in Pine Green or Morning Mist), which is 20% off its list price. This isn't actually the lowest price we've seen this phone go for, but it's not far off either. It's a good deal and it comes unlocked. A quick refresher on the specs—you're looking at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC , 12GB of RAM, 256GB of built-in storage, and a 120Hz display. Good stuff.





OnePlus 9 5G (non-Pro) on sale for (save 17%). It's not quite as premium as the Pro model, but still an overall nice handset with a great display and snappy performance. And it comes with the same 65W fast charger. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you can also find the(non-Pro) on sale for $599 at OnePlus (save 17%). It's not quite as premium as the Pro model, but still an overall nice handset with a great display and snappy performance. And it comes with the same 65W fast charger.

Save On OnePlus Buds Pro And OnePlus Buds Z2





OnePlus Buds Pro are on sale for (save $20) in glossy white or matte black (both shown above). Need some audio gear for your ear canals? Check out our review of the OnePlus Buds Pro , and if these earbuds sound like something you're interested in, you can pick them up for a discount today too. Theare on sale for $129.99 at OnePlus (save $20) in glossy white or matte black (both shown above).





That's not a ginormous savings, but hey, you're still coming in under the MSRP. These are stylish earbuds, and with a little tuning they sound pretty darn good. We also found they stay reliably connected to the source and offer competition active noise cancellation.



