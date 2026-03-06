OnePlus 15T's Official Battery Spec Surges Past Galaxy S26 Ultra And iPhone 17 Pro Max

Thanks to official posts by OnePlus boss Li Jie, we already know that the OnePlus 15T will feature ultra thin bezels and gaming-optimized performance. Not ending there, Li also confirmed that the device will pack a battery that will put the S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max to shame in a 6.32-inch form factor.
Over at Weibo, OnePlus president Li said that the 15T's battery will be a 7,500 mAh "Glacier" cell. Glacier is the same moniker used to describe the OnePlus 15's silicon carbon anode battery tech. For context, this capacity outclasses nearly every major flagship currently on the market, including those with much larger screens. Not only that, OnePlus is pairing it with its SuperVOOC charging (100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging, in this case).
Although the company has been somewhat quiet about the chipset inside the device, recent benchmark sightings from AnTuTu and Geekbench point toward the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. With 16 GB of RAM and a 165 Hz refresh rate 1.5K AMOLED display, the 15T is targeting those looking for a media/gaming powerhouse, but who find modern Ultra-spec'd phones too big. The device also features a bypass power mode, allowing gamers to run the phone directly off the charger to minimize heat from charging during intensive sessions.
Since standard IP68 is so yesterday, the 15T gets a more comprehensive suite of certifications, specifically IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, making the phone not just swim-ready, but more resistant to high-pressure water jets and high-temperature steam. OnePlus has also managed to shrink the bezels to flagship-level thinness, as Li had humbly demonstrated.
Imaging on the 15T will be anchored by a 50 MP primary sensor and a new 50 MP LUMO periscope telephoto lens.
With a launch expected in China in late March, the device is rumored to make its way to international markets shortly after, potentially rebranded as the OnePlus 15s in some regions. If these confirmed specs translate to real-world performance and the device's MSRP is in-line with previous iteration, the OnePlus 15T may be extremely popular this generation.