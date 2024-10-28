OnePlus 13 Flagship Flaunts A Huge Battery And Slick Design In Official Teasers
On its Weibo page, OnePlus essentially confirmed what the final OnePlus 13 will feature. We've pretty much known how the device would look, with a flatter display and refined corners and edges. These changes make it easier to hold as well as to install third-party accessories like glass screen protectors. Now we've been given additional details on the hardware side.
The OnePlus 13's BOE-made LTPO AMOLED panel, called Oriental X2, looks to be getting a significant upgrade over the previous generation Oriental. Firstly, there will be glove support, where the display will raise the touch conductivity so owners can use the phone out in the cold. Similarly, the Rain Touch and gaming sensitivity features are also being upgraded, although we'll have to wait to see what exactly that means.
BOE's new 6.8-inch 120Hz refresh rate panel reportedly supports an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader plus a crazy 5,000 nits of peak brightness, but again, neither of those are confirmed.
According to the posts, the new phone will support 100 W wired charging (think zero to full in 36 minutes) and 50-watt wireless charging. Magnetic wireless charging will also onboard, although no word on the charging speeds for this welcomed feature.
In the same vein, one of the biggest upgrades will come in the form of a massive 6,000mAh battery. Fitting the larger-capacity pack into a similar footprint to the OnePlus 12 is possible thanks to the adoption of silicone-carbon battery tech. Honor was the first phone maker to introduce silicon-carbon batteries in its devices, allowing for greater energy density, charging speeds, and lifespan, all in a thinner profile.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13 is expected to be announced on October 31 in China while a global release could happen in January next year.
Photo credits: OnePlus via Weibo