OnePlus 13 Is Coming With 3X The RAM Of iPhone 16 Pro Max And Could Crush It

by Aaron LeongMonday, September 23, 2024, 09:42 AM EDT
The OnePlus 13 release is just around the corner, but there's a reliable rumor that the flagship will be available with up to 24GB LPDDR5X of RAM. That will both make the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered phone in the U.S. to boast that kind of memory, more so than anything Apple, Google, or Samsung currently makes.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station recently stated that OnePlus' upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone—in top configuration—will have 24GB DDR5X RAM with 1TB of internal storage. Sadly, but rather expected, the price will be higher than the OnePlus 12 in the same configuration. 

The new phone is also expected to rock the very capable flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset (that smokes the Apple A17 and A18 in multi-core scores), a larger 6,000 mAh battery (versus 5,400 mAh in the 12), a redesigned 6.8-inch quad-curved display (over bi-curved on its precursor), and possibly other nips and tucks. It's been rumored that dust-water resistance will have the highest IP rating of any phone: IP69, which is the highest rating offered by International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)'s IP standards.

All said, the main camera is thought to be pretty much a carry over from the 12 with some improvements. Charging speeds will be same at 100W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless, which are still puts other big brands to shame. The OnePlus 13 will also keep the haptics engine from its older sibling. 

Aside from range-topping configurations, recent OnePluses (like the 11 and 12) were some of the best premium flagship phones with prices that seriously undercut the competition. Price creep of the top-end OnePlus 13 not withstanding, it'd be nice to see lesser configurations either hover at or close to their current MSRPs. 

Aside from the promised performance of the new Snapdragon, some are calling the OnePlus 13 merely an iterative update. Could the company be saving something more special further down the line, e.g. a OnePlus 13 Pro or Ultra? 

The OnePlus 13 will be launching next month in China with global release expected soon after. We may see it as soon as late November or early December, just in time the holiday shopping season.
