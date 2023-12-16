OnePlus 12 Flagship January Launch Revealed In Fireside Chat

Time flies folks, and if you don't believe it, consider that it's already been 10 years OnePlus burst onto the mobile scene. The culmination of a decade on the market is another flagship product, the OnePlus 12 , which made its debut in China earlier this month (on December 5). What about a global release? Mark your calendars for next month.





More specifically, the OnePlus 12 is set to launch globally on January 23, 2024, and at precisely 9:00am EST. That's official information and not a leak or rumor. The 'Never Settle' smartphone maker revealed the global launch date during a special holiday-themed fireside chat hosted by OnePlus founder Pete Lau and a few other key figures. Check it out...









"This video is a heartfelt journey down memory lane. We talked about the brand's original motivation and vision, emphasizing the commitment to creating premium, user-centric technology that challenges industry norms. It's a testament to how far OnePlus has come in just ten years," Lau explained in an accompanying blog post.





Lau and the gang view the OnePlus 12 as an "all-around flagship with cutting-edge features." It starts with Qualcomm's burly Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that we went hands-on with in October for a performance preview involving several benchmarks. Spoiler: It's fast.





It also features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits (1,600 nits typical).





The OnePlus 12 comes optionally loaded with oodles of RAM and storage, too. Even the baseline config is respectable with 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM. However, other configs include 512GB or 1TB of storage with 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage with 24GB of RAM for the top SKU.





As for the camera arrangement, there's a 32MP sensor on the front for taking selfies, and a triple-lens array on the rear consisting of a 50MP main lens, 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom.









Taken as a whole, the specs play into the company's Never Settle mindset, at least from the perspective of hardware and features.







"Even though so much has changed since our humble beginnings, just as much has stayed the same. Regardless of how the world has changed around us, our essence as OnePlus remains the same. As long as we hold on to our 'Never Settle' ethos, OnePlus will always stay true to its roots," Lau added





We're working behind the scenes to secure a OnePlus 12 to put through its pace, so stay tuned for a full-on review.

