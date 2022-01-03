OnePlus 10 Pro Flagship Shows Off Premium Design In Its Official Launch Unveil

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has given us an official sneak peek at its newest flagship handset. Rumors and leaks about the OnePlus 10 Pro have surfaced recently, but the company has kept quiet officially until now. With CES 2022 just around the corner, the excitement is building.

As it did with the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones, OnePlus has partnered with renowned camera brand Hasselblad. For decades, Hasselblad has produced some of the finest camera equipment money could buy, making things look real good for the trio of camera lenses we can see on the rear of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

While the Chinese tech firm hasn’t officially announced the specs for the phone, we can confirm one thing. In official release videos for the handset, we see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor prominently on display. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon is built on a 4nm manufacturing process and offers huge improvements in gaming and AI for Android phones.

That, unfortunately, is all we can tell for certain about the internals of the device. While we do get a bird’s eye tour of the inside of the OnePlus 10 Pro, there aren’t any visible markings on the other components.

Except for one. In the video and official release photos of the smartphone, we see the three rear-facing cameras, along with what appears to be a sensor of some sort. The sensor bears the markings P2D 50T, but OnePlus has not confirmed as of this writing what the sensor’s function is.

The rear-facing camera system still exists as a protrusion from the chassis, albeit differently designed. We can see the alert slider just to the left of the camera lenses, on the side of the device. Below that is a single button, likely the power/sleep/wake button. One the other side, you’ll find the device’s volume buttons.

From the included product photos, it appears OnePlus will make the 10 Pro available in black and green. If there are other color options in the works, OnePlus hasn’t mentioned them. The device appears to be crafted from polished metal, but the rear case looks textured.

We’ll have to wait for more official word from OnePlus about all of those nitty gritty details. Chances are, we won’t have long to wait. The rumor mill says the flagship smartphone will launch within the next one to two weeks.