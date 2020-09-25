OnePlus 8T Confirmed With 65W Warp Charging And 120Hz Display, OnePlus 8 Gets $100 Price Cut

The best of the best is now even better. $100 off OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro starting today. Learn more https://t.co/O029HjXT0p — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) September 25, 2020

Since it only was four days after the OnePlus 8T launch announcement for details to come out, there must be more in OnePlus and Pete Lau’s pocket. Perhaps they will confirm the processor powering the new phone or memory specs soon. In the meantime, keep an eye on HotHardware as we look out for more OnePlus 8T details.