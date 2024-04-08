Forget LCD, Here Are The Best Gorgeous OLED 4K TV Deals We Could Find

For a long time, the two main reasons to skip over OLED were prohibitively high prices and the risk of permanent image retention, otherwise known as burn-in. Over the past several years, however, TV makers and their retail partners have made strides to address both concerns—yes, the risk of burn-in still exists, but there are mitigations to ward off the ugly phenomenon, and pricing in general has improved by leaps and bounds.

Even the newest models are easier on the wallet/purse than in past years. Take for example—it's on sale for(save $400). That's still pricey compared to LCD, but it wasn't all that long ago when a 65-inch OLED TV commanded a much bigger price. To wit, LG's 65-inch C1 model debuted at $2,499 in 2021.

In addition to the 65-inch model, LG's other size options are discounted too...









You can often save money by waiting until a new product release, and then scooping up the previous generation model at a discount. That applies here as well, though pricing is so good on the C3 series that the C2 models don't necessarily stand out as explosive bargains. That said, they are a little bit cheaper and nearly as good as the C3 models.





Here's how current pricing looks on the C2 models...





Also note that the 65-inch and 55-inch models are not much less than their C3 equivalents. If you're eyeballing either one of those sizes, you might be better served by getting the C3 model.













55-inch Samsung OLED TV (S90D) that's already discounted to $1,997.99 at Amazon (save $447.99), which comes with a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV (TU690T). If you fancy a two-for-one deal, Samsung is running an interesting promotion whereby it will toss in a free 65-inch LCD TV when preordering a 43-inch or bigger 2024 TV. That includes thisthat's already discounted to(save $447.99), which comes with a





The TU690T is an entry-level model, but it's big, it's capable, and best of all it's a free bonus. You could chuck it into a guest bedroom, gift it to someone, or sell it.





As for the S90D, it's Samsung's latest OLED model powered by its NQ4 AI Gen2 processor. It features Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite support, HDR support, a built-in gaming hub, Alexa integration, and a 144Hz refresh rate, to name some of the highlights.





Here are some more OLED TV deals...