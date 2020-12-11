CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdFriday, December 11, 2020, 01:17 PM EDT

Oculus Rift S Drops To A Low $299 For A Limited Time With This Hot VR Deal

If being stuck inside has you feeling down and bored with regular games, perhaps VR is the way to go, especially if you can get a headset on sale. Though the Oculus Rift lineup is officially dead, that does not mean you cannot still get your hands on one. With the Oculus Rift S at $299 ($100 off) at Amazon, this is a bargain entry into VR for anyone.

Despite the arrival of the Quest 2VR, the Rift S was (and technically still is) a solid option for VR. Facebook and Oculus are likely trying to get rid of inventory before the sales stop in Spring 2021, though, so this may be a last chance purchase. In any case, even though sales may stop, you should still be able to use and enjoy the headset, and it may be worth picking up at $299. It comes with the following specs for an enjoyable VR experience:
  • Display: 1280x1440 per eye LCD 80Hz display
  • FOV: 115 degrees
  • Tracking: 6 degrees of freedom inside-out tracking
  • Controllers: Oculus Touch
The only catch with the specs is that this headset requires a PC to do all the computing, unlike the Oculus Quest series. The specs that Oculus lists, however, are not terrible at all. A basic gaming PC bought in the last couple of years should be able to handle this headset.
If you want to jump into some Beat Saber, Half-Life: Alyx, or any other awesome VR game on the cheap, this is a great option. You can follow our Amazon link to pick this headset up for $299 and have it delivered to your door in just a couple of days, just in time for a Christmas gift.

