NZXT's $3499 H2 Mini PC Packs Ryzen 7 9800X3D Or Core Ultra 9 285K And RTX 5080





NZXT has launched a compact prebuilt gaming PC that it's calling the H2 Mini PC, and you have a choice between an AMD or Intel foundation with both setups carrying the same price tag. Despite it's name, the system falls more into the small form factor (SFF) category than a traditional mini PC though it's certainly a smaller setup measuring 435mm high by 236mm long by 181mm wide (17.13 by 9.29 x 7.13 inches).





This is a mini-ITX setup built inside NZXT's new H2 Flow case, which you can purchase by itself for $149.99 on Amazon





Interested buyers can choose between an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Arrow Lake processor (24 cores, up to 5.7GHz, 36MB of L3 cache, 125W base TDP) nestled into a Gigabyte Z890I Aorus Ultra motherboard, or an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Granite Ridge (Zen 5) processor (8C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 96MB L3 cache, 120W base TDP) with a Gigabyte B850I Aorus Pro motherboard.





Both the Intel Edition and AMD Edition configurations pair the CPU with a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce OC graphics card, 32GB (2x16GB) of Team T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-4800 (AMD) or DDR5-5200 (Intel) memory, a 2TB Western Digital Blue SN5000 NVMe M.2 solid state drive (SSD), and an 850W Lian Li SFX power supply (SP850G.B) that is 80 Plus Gold certified.





Cooling for the CPU is provided by a Kraken Elite 240 all-in-one liquid cooler with a pair of 120mm F120P static pressure fans.





NZXT's asking price is $3,499 for both configs. That seems high at first glance, but in today's climate , it's actually surprisingly close to the cost of the same (or similar, where applicable) parts if building your own. A quick search on Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg comes with the following price points (rounded):

Case: $150

$150 Core Ultra 9 285K: $599

$599 Ryzen 7 9800X3D: $469

$469 RAM: $450

$450 GPU: $1,400

$1,400 Motherboard: $300

$300 PSU: $145

$145 SSD: $250

$250 Cooler: $160

By our math, the Intel setup comes to around $3,454 for parts while the AMD configuration runs about $3,324. Yes, you could cherry pick different parts and brands to get the cost down. For this is, however, the pricing is pretty good overall, especially after factoring in the cost of Windows 11 Home, a two-year warranty provided by a single company, and labor to build to the PC.



