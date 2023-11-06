NVIDIA's GeForce 40 Series Super GPUs Could Debut At CES 2024
There's nothing more satisfying than ingesting tiny morsels of rumors before a new graphics card release. Sure, games such as Alan Wake 2 have hype aplenty, but you'll need some beefy hardware to run it. Wild speculations have been recently piling up concerning NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Super refresh. The most tasty of these tidbits comes from a popular silicon disseminator of gossip on X, kopite7kimi.
Pack your bags, because there's a potential chance the NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super lineup may be announced at CES 2024. Happening in early January of 2024, this Las Vegas event is a powerhouse in the tech industry for what's fresh in the world.
Pack your bags, because there's a potential chance the NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super lineup may be announced at CES 2024. Happening in early January of 2024, this Las Vegas event is a powerhouse in the tech industry for what's fresh in the world.