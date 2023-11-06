NVIDIA's GeForce 40 Series Super GPUs Could Debut At CES 2024

kopite7kimi reveals a potential CES event as when we'll see new GPUs







While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 has sold well, its next of kin, the GeForce RTX 4080, has been less popular. While the GPU packs 16GB of VRAM and great performance, outspoken gamers are not in love with its $1,199 price tag. A potential GeForce RTX 4080 Super refresh, coming in with higher performance, could help stem some of those concerns. It appears it likely will be based on the same AD103 GPU as the existing GeForce RTX 4080, and thus pack the same 16GB of VRAM.



Would the existing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 see a price cut?

If it's likely to come in at the same $1,199 MSRP as its existing counterpart, it probably won't move the needle much for gamers. It can potentially reduce the price of the existing inventory of GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs to the point where that offering becomes more attractive for gamers, however.



More interesting in the rumor mill is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super. Potentially based on either AD104 or AD103, it packs the most promise. The $599 MSRP NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 has been one of the brighter spots on the RTX 40 series lineup. After the release of AMD's



A more performant Super variant could prove to keep NVIDIA competitive, especially if it sees any VRAM tweaks, too. Enthusiasts should fine out soon enough if the CES 2024 announcement holds to be true.

