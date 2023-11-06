CATEGORIES
NVIDIA's GeForce 40 Series Super GPUs Could Debut At CES 2024

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, November 06, 2023, 10:07 AM EDT
nvidia
There's nothing more satisfying than ingesting tiny morsels of rumors before a new graphics card release. Sure, games such as Alan Wake 2 have hype aplenty, but you'll need some beefy hardware to run it. Wild speculations have been recently piling up concerning NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Super refresh. The most tasty of these tidbits comes from a popular silicon disseminator of gossip on X, kopite7kimi. 

Pack your bags, because there's a potential chance the NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super lineup may be announced at CES 2024. Happening in early January of 2024, this Las Vegas event is a powerhouse in the tech industry for what's fresh in the world. 

nvidia ces
kopite7kimi reveals a potential CES event as when we'll see new GPUs

Now that we've got a potential date in the works, we can analyze the impact such a new GPU refresh will bring to the market. It's no secret that we're currently in a slow-moving PC hardware environment, with the graphics card itself being a large source of pricing pressure. Cost will be the overarching focus of gamers, even in the higher end segments. 

While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 has sold well, its next of kin, the GeForce RTX 4080, has been less popular. While the GPU packs 16GB of VRAM and great performance, outspoken gamers are not in love with its $1,199 price tag. A potential GeForce RTX 4080 Super refresh, coming in with higher performance, could help stem some of those concerns. It appears it likely will be based on the same AD103 GPU as the existing GeForce RTX 4080, and thus pack the same 16GB of VRAM.  

gigabyte
Would the existing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 see a price cut?

If it's likely to come in at the same $1,199 MSRP as its existing counterpart, it probably won't move the needle much for gamers. It can potentially reduce the price of the existing inventory of GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs to the point where that offering becomes more attractive for gamers, however.

More interesting in the rumor mill is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super.  Potentially based on either AD104 or AD103, it packs the most promise. The $599 MSRP NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 has been one of the brighter spots on the RTX 40 series lineup. After the release of AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT at $499, it faces some intense competition in this price bracket.

A more performant Super variant could prove to keep NVIDIA competitive, especially if it sees any VRAM tweaks, too. Enthusiasts should fine out soon enough if the CES 2024 announcement holds to be true. 
