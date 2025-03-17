CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA Unveils Playable Half-Life 2 RTX With Glorious Ray Tracing

by Alan VelascoMonday, March 17, 2025, 02:40 PM EDT
half life 2 rtx demo hero
Half-Life, one of the best first person shooters of all time, got its flowers with the amazing Black Mesa remake made by fans with Valve’s blessing. Half-Life 2 is now getting the same treatment, once again led by fans, with Half-Life 2 RTX. While the team initially debuted its effort towards the end of last year, it still needed more time in the oven. However, NVIDIA decided the time was right to give gamers a sneak peek at what a modernized version of the game will look and feel like.

A demo of Half-Life 2 RTX will be available on Steam for those who already own the original game. This demo will benefit from all the latest bells and whistles available on NVIDIA GPUs, such as DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and RTX Neural Shaders. Of course, to enjoy all this eye candy, players will need to have hardware that supports these features. This means having one of the company’s latest RTX 50 series GPUs, many of which we’ve put through their paces.


This remake is possible thanks to NVIDIA’s RTX Remix tool, which allow modders to bring graphical upgrades to older titles. It allows for a variety of changes to aspects within the game world such as moving lights and objects, convert lighting over to being completely ray traced, AI enhanced textures, and implementing DLSS for improved performance. However, Half-Life 2 RTX goes a step further by rebuilding in game assets and taking advantage of PBR-based workflows for an impressive remake a game like Half-Life 2 deserves.

Best of all, the demo will be available soon, with players being able to experience Half-Life 2 RTX on March 18. It will be available for download on the game’s official Steam page.
Tags:  Nvidia, STEAM, Valve, Half-Life-2, (nasdaq:nvda), pc-gaming, remake, half-life 2 rtx
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment