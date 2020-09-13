NVIDIA Closes $40B Arm Acquisition, Creating Chip Superpower In Largest Deal Ever





After months of rumors and a report yesterday that said that a deal was imminent , NVIDIA today announce that it plans to acquire Arm in a massive deal with $40 billion -- in fact, this is the biggest chip deal in history. The two companies have reached a “definitive agreement” in which SoftBank will also take a 10 percent ownership stake in NVIDIA

The transaction will represent a massive shakeup in the tech industry with NVIDIA now wielding influence over Arm microarchitecture that has infiltrated nearly every aspect of modern electronics, from smartphones to televisions to automobiles. NVIDIA in particular is interested in leveraging “Arm’s vast ecosystem” to accelerate its leadership in the area of artificial intelligence while at the same time “expanding into large, high-growth markets.”

“In the years ahead, trillions of computers running AI will create a new internet-of-things that is thousands of times larger than today’s internet-of-people,” said NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang. “Our combination will create a company fabulously positioned for the age of AI.”

“Uniting NVIDIA’s AI computing capabilities with the vast ecosystem of Arm’s CPU, we can advance computing from the cloud, smartphones, PCs, self-driving cars and robotics, to edge IoT, and expand AI computing to every corner of the globe,” Huang added.

SoftBank originally purchased for $31.4 billion back in 2016, and NVIDIA’s purchase price represents a small premium for SoftBank’s relatively short stewardship. NVIDIA has indicated that it will pay SoftBank $21.5 billion in stock, plus $12 billion in cash ($2 billion of which will come at the initial signing of the deal). The $40 billion transaction price also includes $5 billion in cash or common stock if Arm meets certain “performance targets”. Finally, $1.5 billion in equity will be distributed to Arm employees.

Developing…