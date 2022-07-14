NVIDIA Is Allegedly Slashing Up To $500 Off These High End GeForce RTX Series GPUs

Here's how it allegedly shakes out across the board...

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: $1,499 (down from $1,999)

$1,499 (down from $1,999) GeForce RTX 3090: $1,299 (down from $1,499)

$1,299 (down from $1,499) GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: $1,099 (down from $1,199)

Apparently NVIDIA will also make official a $799 MSRP for the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB. MSRPs for the rest of the lineup will remain the same, spanning $699 for the GeForce RTX 3080 10GB down to $249.99 for the GeForce RTX 3050.





While nothing has officially been announced to the public, it appears that some of NVIDIA's hardware partners have gotten the rumored memo. We went poking around on Amazon and found several models selling at the supposed revised MSRPs, or even less in some instances.









Check it out...