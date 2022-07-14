NVIDIA Is Allegedly Slashing Up To $500 Off These High End GeForce RTX Series GPUs
In normal times, we would expect graphics cards to fall below MSRP a year or two after release, and especially on the cusp of a brand new GPU architecture. These are not normal times. Be that as it may, there is chatter that NVIDIA is issuing a round of price cuts on some of its higher end GeForce RTX 30 series cards.
According to the folks at Benchlife, NVIDIA is focusing on its top three Ampere models, those being the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, GeForce RTX 3090, and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The deepest price cut is said to be a $500 reduction on NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which is slated to drop from $1,999 to $1,499.
Here's how it allegedly shakes out across the board...
- GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: $1,499 (down from $1,999)
- GeForce RTX 3090: $1,299 (down from $1,499)
- GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: $1,099 (down from $1,199)
Apparently NVIDIA will also make official a $799 MSRP for the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB. MSRPs for the rest of the lineup will remain the same, spanning $699 for the GeForce RTX 3080 10GB down to $249.99 for the GeForce RTX 3050.
While nothing has officially been announced to the public, it appears that some of NVIDIA's hardware partners have gotten the rumored memo. We went poking around on Amazon and found several models selling at the supposed revised MSRPs, or even less in some instances.
Check it out...
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming: $1,499 at Amazon
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black Gaming: $1,499 at Amazon
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming: $1,299 at Amazon
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming OC: $1,299 at Amazon
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC 12GB: $1,099.99 at Amazon
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming X Trio 12GB: $1,099.99 at Amazon
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming 12GB: $1,099.04 at Amazon
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC 12GB: $1,099 at Amazon
- PNY XLR8 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB: $999 at Amazon
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC 2GB: $979.99 at Amazon
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC: $799 at Amazon
These price reductions at retail come on the heels of NVIDIA announcing its Face Your Demons promo. When purchasing a GeForce RTX 3080 or higher GPU from a qualifying retailer (like Amazon), you can claim Ghostwire: Tokyo and Doom Eternal for free, along with The Ancient Gods Part One and The Ancient Gods Part Two DLC expansion for Doom Eternal.
This also comes on the heels on the recent cryptocurrency crash. One of the reasons GPUs had been in short supply to gamers is because crypto miners were scooping up every available graphics card they could find. The situation changed almost overnight, though, and there's a glut of used GPUs selling for reduced prices at places like eBay and Craigslist.
We're happy to see MSRPs finally get lowered (official or not), we just wish it would have happened sooner. With AMD and NVIDIA both set to release next-gen graphics cards this year, not everyone will be willing to spend upwards of $799 to $1,499 on a current-gen GPU.