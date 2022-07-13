NVIDIA's Face Your Demons Promo Gifts $130 Worth Of Games With These RTX Cards

NVIDIA is enticing gamers to upgrade their setups to a high-end GPU by offering a bundle of "4 games with select GeForce RTX 30 series" graphics cards. It's actually more like two games with a couple of DLC expansions, but regardless of the game count designation, you're looking at around $130 worth (MSRP) of free gaming goodness when buying a GeForce RTX 3080 or higher.





Of course, the big question gamers face is whether to buy now or wait for next generation models to arrive. There's really no wrong decision, it just depends on your situation, patience level, and budget. It's no secret that NVIDIA will be rolling out a GeForce RTX 40 series based on Ada Lovelace at some point, and rumor as it those card will deliver a huge performance uplift.





On the flip side, there's also been chatter of a delay so that NVIDIA's hardware partners can unload existing inventories of GeForce RTX 30 series cards. So the wait for next-gen GPUs could be a little longer than expected. Prices have also finally fallen in recent weeks, and combined with Amazon's Prime Day deals and NVIDIA's Face Your Demons promo, there are reasons to consider pulling the trigger on a GPU now, if you're in need of an upgrade.





How it works is, if you buy one of the aforementioned GPUs (standalone or in a desktop or laptop) from a participating partner, you can claim codes for Ghostwire: Tokyo and Doom Eternal, plus The Ancient Gods Part One and The Ancient Gods Part 2 DLC expansions for Doom Eternal. All of which supports ray-traced effects, to tap into NVIDIA's dedicated RT hardware.







For anyone wanting to throw big money at a current generation GPU, the timing of this promo comes as the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition falls to $1,599.99 at Best Buy . That's a lot of cash to throw on a GPU when a new generation of hardware looms, but it's also a $400 price drop over MSRP.











