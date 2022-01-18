NVIDIA SHIELD TV Owners Complain Android 11 Update Is Breaking Plex And Other Apps









NVIDIA has stated that Plex was tested and working in a beta test, but Plex also pushed a newer version of Plex Media Server (PMS) to the store just before its release that changed the reported API level. That change seemed to break PMS in its released form.





NVIDIA has given owners the option to opt in early to a hotfix, if you are not wanting to wait for a patch to be released. You can do this by going to NVIDIA's form on your device and provide the necessary information. This may cause you to have to manually install the latest Plex Media Server APK, which is available via directly from Plex. As for other apps, you may be able to bypass whatever is causing the issue by going in to each app individually and allowing for manual access.