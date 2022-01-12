NVIDIA SHIELD TV 9.0 Brings Android 11 Features To Our Favorite Streaming And Gaming Box

If you’ve got an NVIDIA SHIELD TV streaming device, there’s a big update waiting for you. It brings Android 11 along with a host of other new features to your SHIELD, including 4K HDR gaming in GeForce NOW.

The update is rolling out to all NVIDIA SHIELD TVs, and it’s labeled as SHIELD Software Experience Upgrade 9.0. Once you perform the update, you’ll be running Android 11 on your streaming device.

This new Android version updates Gboard, the Google keyboard, allowing you to use your voice and the Google Assistant to discover content in all search boxes. You’ll also be able to better customize privacy options across all apps, including a new "only this time" option to grant temporary permissions.

Also included in the update, the existing support for LDAC headsets is complemented by support for aptX-compatible Bluetooth headsets. This gives customers even more options for higher-quality listening.

Apple TV+ series Foundation streams in 4K HDR on NVIDIA SHIELD TV

In terms of content, Google Play Movies & TV gains support for Dolby Vision HDR. This can make your viewing experience closer to what you’d enjoy in the theater. SHIELD owners can also enjoy 4K HDR content in Amazon, Apple TV+, VUDU Movies Anywhere, and more from within Google Play Movies & TV.

For your gaming fun, the latest GeForce RTX 3080 gaming tier of GeForce NOW is opened up to SHIELD users with the latest software update. This allows you to game in 4K HDR with 7.1 surround sound. SHIELD TV can also pair with Xbox One and Series X controllers, as well as Sony PlayStation DualSense and DualShock controllers. Scuf controller support is also provided.

GeForce NOW subscribers also get an update to Twitch support, allowing simultaneous gaming and streaming in high quality. The new software release also provides support for more Bluetooth keyboards and mice.

If you’re a new US-based SHIELD TV owner who’s never subscribed to Peacock Premium, Google’s offering six months free for the streaming service. This will let you watch movies and shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, Yellowstone, and AP Bio. To take advantage of this offer, subscribe through the Peacock Premium banner on the For You or Apps tab.

If you’re not sure whether your SHIELD TV is running the latest software, go to Settings > About > System Upgrade. Choose Check for Upgrade, and apply any available updates.