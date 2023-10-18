NVIDIA Discloses US Ban On GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Cards Exports To China





Over the past decade, what could be considered a trade war between the United States and China has seen volleys go back and forth between the two participants. This cold war could be tied back to 2012 when ZTE and Huawei were considered a security threat thanks to findings reported by the House Intelligence Committee.





However, this war became more visible under the Trump and Biden administrations. For example, the U.S. Congress has moved to block TikTok after concerns were raised about Chinese ties to the app and how user data is handled. More recently, there have been concerns raised about China's involvement and connections to IoT devices and how they might be means by which the country is collecting data on anyone who has these devices.





While this might sound like quite the blow to NVIDIA, the filing explains that the company does not "anticipate that the additional restrictions will have a near-term meaningful impact on [its] financial results.” Of course, it is entirely possible that there may be more long-term effects from this rule, but those will certainly take some time to develop and come to fruition.





Despite the above remark, NVIDIA does note a concern that the requirements may slow R&D, and may impact dealings with its partners that operate in China for product assembly or repackaging. However, the SEC filing explains that “the licensing requirement applies to the export of products classified ECCN 3A090 or 4A090 to a party headquartered in, or with an ultimate parent headquartered in, Country Group D5, including China,” so it remains to be seen how this exactly plays out.