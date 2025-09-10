NVIDIA RTX Remix Gets Path-Traced Particles To Add Stunning Mods To Classic Games

Sparks aren't the only kinds of GPU particles that you can use with RTX Remix particles, though. As demonstrated with Half-Life 2 RTX, albeit with a more abstract example in the new release notes, an enemy can be slapped with100,000 particles resembling shedding leaves, all of which have realistic physics and shadows.





Many visual effects will be made possible in retro titles with RTX Remix particles, and since they're GPU-accelerated like modern particle effects are, the performance impacts should be light and reasonable even as they cast shadows and reflections. Most particle effects modders add are unlikely to be so unreasonably dense, though, considering how hard it actually is to see those 100,000 particles fluttering about.





Not all implementations are going to be made equal, though— in this writer's humble opinion, the new fire particle effects demonstrated under Half-Life 2 RTX actually look somewhat tacky. And previously, we've seen how the RTX Remix of In any case, it's certainly cool to see NVIDIA still adding new features to RTX Remix and giving modders more tools with which to breathe new life into classic games. Of course, there's always something to be said about simply playing the original games in their unaltered forms and respecting the art direction made under limitations of the time— but projects like Portal With RTX and Half-Life 2 RTX do effectively showcase the potential of this technology.Not all implementations are going to be made equal, though— in this writer's humble opinion, the new fire particle effects demonstrated under Half-Life 2 RTX actually look somewhat tacky. And previously, we've seen how the RTX Remix of Need For Speed Most Wanted demonstrates that cutting-edge tech in the wrong hands can still make a game look worse. On the note of new technology making a game look worse, those new Panzer Dragoon Zwei screenshots? You'd think it'd be easy to make a 3D game look better than it did on the primitive 1996 Sega Saturn, and sadly, you'd be wrong— all prescient reminders that strong art direction still matters here in the RTX Remix era.

Image Credit: NVIDIA