CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA RTX Blackwell With A Beastly 96GB Of GDDR7 RAM Breaks Cover

by Victor AwogbemilaSunday, January 26, 2025, 02:43 PM EDT
hero%20nividia%20blackwell
A new rumor suggests that an upcoming NVIDIA graphics card will feature 96GB of GDDR7 memory, if data uncovered on a shipping manifest proves accurate. The document seemingly confirms a 512-bit memory bus, suggesting the card will use a total of 32 x 3GB GDDR7 memory modules populating both sides of the PCB. The just-launched GeForce RTX 5090 uses 16 x 2GB GDDR7 memory modules, with the memory populating only one side of the PCB.

While we cannot confirm the name of this graphics card posted on X, it is likely that it will be part of an upcoming Blackwell-based RTX 6000 or RTX 8000 Blackwell series. According to the manifest, the card uses a PCB numbered PG153, which has not been used for any of the other cards that NVIDIA has already announced. This graphics card will most likely target professional workstations for content creation, data sciences, and visualization.
body%20NIVIDIA%20Blackwell
A post on X suggests that NVIDIA's next desktop graphics card will feature 96GB of GDDR7 memory.

Other than the memory configuration, bus width and PCB numbering, there's not much explicitly shown on the manifest. But since the bus with is 512-bits wide, we can infer that the card is most likely powered by the GB202 GPU, which is the same chip powering the GeForce RTX 5090. It is possible, however, than any professional workstation card based on the GB202 will have additional cores enabled, to go along with the much larger frame buffer. A we noted in our GeForce RTX 5090 review, the GB202 employed on the card isn't fully enabled.

A full GB202 GPU includes 12 Graphics Processing Clusters (GPCs), 96 Texture Processing Clusters (TPCs), and 192 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) each with 128 CUDA Cores. As such, a full GB202 GPU includes 24,576 CUDA Cores, 192 RT Cores, 768 Tensor Cores, and 768 Texture Units. The GeForce RTX 5090, however, has “only” 11 GPCs, 85 TPCs, and 170 SMs enabled. Since NVIDIA's pro-vis workstaion cards often feature more cores than their gaming-oriented counterparts, it's possible this card will feature a fully-enabled GB202.

We should know for sure once the GeForce RTX 50 family is fully launched and NVIDIA shift their focus to its next-generation professional workstation cards.

Top image source: NVIDIA
Tags:  Nvidia, Gaming, RAM, rtx, gddr7
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment