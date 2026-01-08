CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA Reportedly Wants China To Pay 100% Upfront For Millions Of H200 AI Chips

by Paul LillyThursday, January 08, 2026, 09:08 AM EDT
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang holding a GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip platform.
After coming to a revised royalty rate agreement with the U.S. government, NVIDIA has orders from China for more than 2 million H200 AI chips at around $27,000 each, but will only ship the orders if they are paid in full upfront, Reuters reports. Citing two people who have purportedly been briefed on the matter, the outlet says NVIDIA's requirement is the result of the Chinese government having yet to fully approve the chip orders.

According to the report, NVIDIA also required prepayments from Chinese customers in the past, but had previously been willing to accept deposits instead of the full amount upfront. However, that's evidently not the case this time because of ambiguity in regards to China's regulatory approval of buying Hopper-based AI chips from NVIDIA.

This is the latest twist in the ongoing saga between NVIDIA and governments from both sides. Under the Biden administration, a ban was put in place on AI chip exports to China over national security concerns. The Trump administration initially upheld the ban, but then agreed to partially lift restrictions in exchange for a 15% royalty from both AMD and NVIDIA.

NVIDIA HGX H200 platform.

Later on, the agreement with NVIDIA was revised to a 25% cut of AI chip shipment revenue, with the U.S. government giving the company the greenlight to ship H200 AI chips based on the company's last-generation Hopper architecture. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang praised the agreement as a "thoughtful balance" after having previously criticized the ban.

"Export restrictions spurred China’s innovation. The U.S. has based its policy on the assumption that China cannot make AI chips. Assumption was always questionable. Now it’s clearly wrong," Huang told CNBC before the revised agreement was finalized.

Huang also warned that China was mere "nanoseconds behind America in AI" and that it was vital for America to win developers worldwide.

It's moot with the new deal in place, which allows NVIDIA to ship its Hopper silicon to China, but not its newer and more performant Blackwell-based parts. This may have irked the Chinese government, however, as it has yet to open the floodgates for NVIDIA's last-gen parts. According to Reuters, Beijing is in the process of deciding how may domestic chips Chinese customers must pay with each H200 order placed.
Tags:  Nvidia, China, hopper, (nasdaq:nvda), h200
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment