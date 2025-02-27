NVIDIA Releases A New Driver To Fix Black Screen Bugs On RTX 50 GPUs









NVIDIA recently confirmed that it was still in the process of "actively investigating" black screen issues and other bugs plaguing some GeForce RTX 50 series owners, and now it's released new 'Game Ready' and 'Studio' driver packages that, according to the release notes, stomps out "various" black screen bugs.





The release notes highlight three specific black screen codes: 5088957, 5100062, and 5089089. It's not entirely clear what specific bugs they all refer to, though we did find a reference to the first one (5088957), which describes an issue specific to black screens on ASUS PG32UCDM monitors after a soft reboot in Windows. We tried looking up what the other ones are in reference to, but our Google-Fu failed us this morning.





Regardless, if you're one of the lucky few who managed to score a Blackwell GPU and are running into black screens, the new 572.60 WHQL driver package could be the fix you've been waiting on.





Owners of previous generation GPUs who are also experiencing black screens may not be so lucky. There's not a ton of feedback on this specific driver release yet (it just came out), but we're seeing complaints on Reddit and NVIDIA's support forum of lingering black screen issues on GeForce RTX 40, 30 and 20 series GPUs.





Other fixes included in the latest driver release include...

[SteamVR] Some apps may display stutter on GeForce RTX 50 series [5088118]

[Adobe Substance 3D Sampler] Crashing at launch with R570 branch drivers [5083712]

[Adobe Substance 3D Painter ]texture corruption in baking results from GPU raytracing [5091781]

[VRay 6] Unexpected Low Performance on CUDA Vpath Tests for Blackwell GPUs [4915763]

Audio issues when GPU is connected via DisplayPort 1.4 w/ DSC at very high refresh rates [5104848]

Applications may display slight image corruption on pixelated 2D patterns [5071565] One issue that remains open is a blue screen of death (BSOD) crash that can occur while gaming with HDR enabled. Hopefully NVIDIA will be able to fix it in the next driver release.

You can head to NVIDIA's driver download page to install the 572.60 WQHL release in either Game Ready or Studio form, or snatch it through the NVIDIA App.

Outside of bug fixes, the 572.60 WHQL driver package adds DLSS support for Naraka Bladepoint and adds more support for new titles leveraging DLSS in general, including Monster Hunter Wilds. It also adds another 29 monitors to the G-Sync Compatible fold.